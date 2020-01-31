Opta Stats: Tottenham v Manchester City

Tottenham are winless in six Premier League games against Manchester City (D2 L4) since a 2-0 win in October 2016 at White Hart Lane. The draw is [4.8].

In all competitions, Manchester City have lost three of their last five away matches against Spurs (W2), losing their most recent game in April 2019 in the Champions League. A Tottenham win is [6.0].

Manchester City have won their last five Premier League away games in north London(vs Arsenal and Tottenham) - as many as they had in their first 40 such games in the competition (W5 D10 L25). No team has ever won six consecutive top-flight away games against the two sides. A Manchester City victory is [1.59].

Only versus Everton (26) have Tottenham won more Premier League matches than they have against Manchester City (23). Indeed, seven of Spurs' last 10 league wins against Man City have come on home soil. You can back them at [4.7] in the Draw No Bet market.

Tottenham have lost two of their six home league matches under José Mourinho (W4), as many as they lost in their final 15 home games under Mauricio Pochettino (W9 D4). A Manchester City win and both teams to score is [2.86].

Manchester City have scored in each of their last 23 Premier League away games, since a 0-2 loss at Chelsea in December 2018 - only Arsenal (27 in November 2002) and Manchester United (24 in August 2002) have had longer such runs in the competition's history. Over 2.5 goals is [1.56].

This is the 23rd meeting in all competitions between Spurs boss José Mourinho and Man City's Pep Guardiola - Mourinho has lost 10 games against the Spaniard, four more than he has against any other manager. Manchester City are [2.4] to win half-time/full-time.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne became the first player in Premier League history to provide 15+ assists in three different campaigns (15 in 2019-20, 16 in 2017-18 and 18 in 2016- 17). In fact, De Bruyne has averaged an assist every 180 minutes in the Premier League - the best such ratio in the competition's history (min. 20 assists). Over 3.5 goals is [2.36].

Tottenham's Dele Alli has had a hand in nine goals in 16 games under Jose Mourinho in all competitions (6 goals, 3 assists), three times as many as he'd registered under Mauricio Pochettino this season (2 goals, 1 assist in 10 apps). Alli is [4.5] to score.