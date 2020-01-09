Opta Stats: Tottenham v Liverpool

Tottenham have won just one of their last 14 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D4 L9), winning 4-1 at Wembley in October 2017. A Liverpool win is [1.72].

After a run of five consecutive away defeats against Tottenham between 2008-2012, Liverpool have lost just one of their six Premier League visits to Spurs (W3 D2). The draw is [4.5].

Tottenham have won six of their last 10 Premier League home games against sides starting the day top of the table (D1 L3). They are [5.0] to win.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games in London (W5 D3), winning the last three in a row. The Reds haven't won four consecutive league games in the capital since October 1989. Liverpool are [2.8] to win half-time/full-time.

Only bottom of the table Norwich City have kept as few Premier League clean sheets this season as Tottenham Hotspur (2). Meanwhile, Liverpool have scored in 29 consecutive matches - the last team to have a longer run in the Premier League were Manchester United in November 2008 (36). Over 2.5 goals is [1.64].

Liverpool have taken 85 points from their last 87 available in the Premier League (W28 D1), winning their last 11 matches in a row, scoring 28 goals. Liverpool are [4.7] to win both halves.

Liverpool have won 58 points from their opening 20 Premier League matches this season - more than they won in two previous full seasons in the competition; 52 in 2011-12 and 54 in 1998-99. The draw half-time/Liverpool full-time double result is [5.0].

Spurs manager José Mourinho has won just two of his 10 games against Jürgen Klopp in his managerial career (20%) - among the 114 managers he's faced more than twice, only against Ronald Koeman (17%, 1 win in 6) does he have a worse win ratio. Liverpool are [3.4] to win to nil.

In all competitions, Tottenham have won just two of their last 12 games in which Harry Kane has played no part (D4 L6), failing to win any of their four such matches this term (D3 L1). A Liverpool win and over 2.5 goals is [2.4].

Liverpool's Sadio Mané has been involved in 11 goals in his last nine Premier League appearances, scoring six and assisting five. He's only failed to register a goal involvement in one of those nine matches, the Reds' 2-1 win against Brighton. Mane is [2.38] to score.