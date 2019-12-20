Opta Stats: Tottenham v Chelsea

Tottenham have won three of their last five Premier League games against Chelsea (L2), as many as they had in their previous 20 against them in the competition (W3 D9 L8). A Spurs win is [2.42].

Chelsea have won just two of their last 13 away league games against Spurs (D5 L6). The draw is [3.8].

Chelsea have had 53 different Premier League goalscorers against Spurs (excluding own goals), more than any side has had against another in the competition. Over 2.5 goals is [1.62].

No team has won more Premier League London derby matches than Chelsea (128, level with Arsenal), while only West Ham (100) have lost more such games than Tottenham (87). A Chelsea win is [3.05].

Tottenham have won four of their last five Premier League games (L1), more than they had in their previous 15 in the competition (W3 D6 L6). Spurs are [1.8] to win in the Draw No Bet market.

Chelsea have lost four of their last five Premier League matches (W1) - as many as they had in their previous 24 in the competition (W14 D6 L4). The Blues haven't lost three consecutive Premier League games since November 2015. A Tottenham win and both teams to score is [4.0].

Chelsea have lost 15 matches in all competitions during 2019, their most in a single year since 2000 (also 15). They last lost more in a year back in 1994 (17 defeats). The draw half-time/Spurs full-time double result is [6.0].

Tottenham manager José Mourinho has won 12 and lost none of his 13 home games in all competitions against sides he's previously managed, including winning all three against Chelsea (once with Inter Milan, twice with Manchester United). Spurs are [4.0] to win half-time/full-time.

Tottenham's Dele Alli has scored five goals in his last four Premier League meetings against Chelsea. Against no side has he scored more goals in the competition (5). Alli is [3.6] to score.

Son Heung-min has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last nine home games for Tottenham in all competitions, scoring seven and assisting five. He's [3.5] to find the net.