Opta Stats: Southampton v Wolves

Southampton have won three of their five Premier League meetings with Wolves (D1 L1), winning both home matches in 2003-04 and 2018-19. They are [2.44] to win.

Wolves have lost their last five away top-flight visits against Southampton, a run stretching back to October 1980. Southampton are [1.73] in the Draw No Bet market.

Southampton have won four of their last five league games (D1), as many as they had in their previous 22 in the competition (W4 D6 L12). The draw half-time/Southampton full-time double result is [6.0].

Only Liverpool (30) and Manchester City (22) have won more points over their last 10 Premier League matches than Southampton (20). They are [1.42] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

Wolves haven't lost three consecutive away league matches since March 2016 in the Championship under manager Kenny Jackett. They are [3.4] to end the run with a draw.

Wolves have conceded the first goal in a league-high 15 different Premier League games this season, including each of the last six in a row. Southampton are [4.1] to win half-time/full-time.

Danny Ings' 14 Premier League goals have been worth 13 points to Southampton this season - no other players' goals have been worth more to their side. Ings is [2.3] to score.

Wolves' Raúl Jiménez has been directly involved in 106 shots in the Premier League this season, having 71 efforts himself and creating 35 chances for teammates. Only Kevin De Bruyne (135) has been involved in more. Jiminez is [3.1] to find the net.

Southampton's Danny Ings has scored in 13 different Premier League games this season, more than any other player in the competition. The last Southampton player to score in more different league games in a season was Rickie Lambert in 2012-13 (14). Ings is [4.7] to score the first goal.