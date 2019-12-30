Opta Stats: Southampton v Tottenham

Southampton won this exact fixture 2-1 last season, ending a run of six consecutive home league games without a win against Spurs (D2 L4). A Southampton win is [3.6].

Tottenham have won 11 of their 15 Premier League against Southampton since Saints returned to the top-flight in 2012 - against no side have Spurs won more league games in that time. A Spurs victory is [2.18].

Southampton and Tottenham have faced on New Year's Day once before in the Premier League, Saints winning 1-0 in 2003 thanks to a James Beattie strike. A 1-0 Southampton win is [16.0].

Tottenham haven't lost their first league game of a calendar year since 2009 (0-1 at Wigan), winning eight and drawing two since then. The Lilywhites have also won their last six Premier League matches played on New Year's Day. Spurs are [1.6] in the Draw No Bet market.

Southampton have won seven points from their last four home league games (W2 D1 L1), more than they had in their previous 10 games at St Mary's (6 - W1 D3 L6). The draw is [3.8].

No side has kept fewer clean sheets in the Premier League than Tottenham this season (2), with only bottom side Norwich keeping as few. Indeed, since José Mourinho took charge, no Premier League side has conceded more goals in all competitions than Spurs (17). Both teams to score is [1.62].

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored in six consecutive Premier League appearances against Southampton - only Robin van Persie vs Stoke (8), Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink vs West Ham (7) and Romelu Lukaku vs West Ham (7) have had longer scoring streaks against an opponent in the competition. Kane is [2.3].

Tottenham's Harry Kane has scored five goals in his last three Premier League appearances on New Year's Day - in Premier League history, no player has scored more goals on that day than Kane (Andy Cole and Steven Gerrard also five). Kane is [5.0] to score the first goal.

Since the start of the 2018-19 campaign, Danny Ings has had a hand in more Premier League goals than any other Southampton player (23 - 19 goals, 4 assists). Ings has scored 12 goals this season, his best ever tally in a top-flight season. Ings is [2.4] to score.

Tottenham boss José Mourinho has never lost an away league match against Southampton in six previous meetings (W3 D3) - Mourinho has faced Saints more often than any other side without losing away from home in his managerial league career. Both teams to score and Spurs to win is [3.8].