Opta Stats: Southampton v Burnley

Southampton are winless in their last six Premier League meetings with Burnley (D3 L3), failing to score on four occasions in that run. The draw is [3.9].

Following their 3-0 win at Turf Moor on the opening weekend, Burnley are looking to complete the league double over Southampton for the first time since 1946-47 in the second tier. Burnley are [5.0] to win again.

Southampton have won fewer points in home games than any other Premier League side this season (11). It's Saints' lowest points tally after 12 top-flight home games since the 1991-92 campaign (10). Burnley are [2.18] in the Double Chance market.

Burnley are looking to keep three consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since December 2017. The Clarets are [5.0] to keep a clean sheet.

Southampton have lost two of their last three Premier League games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 10 (W6 D2 L2). You can back Burnley at [3.7] in the Draw No Bet market.

Burnley have been leading at half-time in just four Premier League games this season - no side have been ahead at the break in fewer matches. The 0-0 half-time score is [2.96].

Only league leaders Liverpool (11) have kept more Premier League clean sheets this season than Burnley (9). Indeed, the Clarets have already recorded more shutouts this term than they did in the whole of 2018-19 (8). Burnley are [8.8] to win to nil.

Burnley's Ashley Barnes has scored more Premier League goals against Southampton than he has versus any other side (5). His five goals against Saints accounts for 56% of Burnley's total against them in the competition (5/9). Barnes is [3.7] to score.

Danny Ings has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season - the last Southampton player to score more in a season with Saints as a top-flight club was James Beattie in 2002-03 (24). Ings is [4.0] to score the first goal.