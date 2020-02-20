Opta Stats: Southampton v Aston Villa

Southampton have won their last two Premier League games against Aston Villa, last winning three in a row in November 2000. They are [1.67] to win.

Aston Villa are winless in seven matches against Southampton in all competitions (D3 L4) since winning 3-2 at St. Mary's Stadium back in December 2013. The draw is [4.4].

Southampton have won fewer points at home than any other Premier League side this season (11). It's their lowest points tally after 13 top-flight home games since 1991-92 (10). An Aston Villa win is [5.6].

Southampton have conceded 30 goals in their 13 home league games this season, the most by a top-flight side after as many games since Ipswich in 1962-63 (31). Both teams to score is [1.7].

No side has kept fewer Premier League clean sheets than Aston Villa this season (4), while the Villans remain the only side yet to record a shutout away from home in the competition this season. Over 2.5 goals is [1.7].

Southampton striker Shane Long has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last seven Premier League starts against Aston Villa (6 goals, 4 assists), scoring twice and assisting twice in his only previous start against them at St. Mary's in May 2015. Long is [3.2] to score.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith last faced Southampton at St. Mary's on the final day of the 2010-11 League One season, when he was Walsall manager, losing 1-3 in what was Southampton's final game in the third tier. A Southampton win and both teams to score is [3.2].

Southampton's Danny Ings has netted 15 Premier League goals this season; only Matt Le Tissier (25 in 1993-94 and 19 in 1994-95) and James Beattie (23 in 2002-03) have ever scored more in a single campaign in the competition for Saints. Ings is [1.8] to score.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has created 68 chances for his teammates in the Premier League this season, more than any other English player in the competition. Over 3.5 goals is [2.66].