Opta Stats: Southampton v Aston Villa

English Premier League: Southampton v Aston Villa (Both teams to Score?)
Saturday 22 February, 3.00pm
It's a relegation six-pointer as Southampton take on Aston Villa. Opta crunches the numbers so you don't have to.
"Southampton have conceded 30 goals in their 13 home league games this season, the most by a top-flight side after as many games since Ipswich in 1962-63 (31)."
Southampton have won their last two Premier League games against Aston Villa, last winning three in a row in November 2000. They are [1.67] to win.
Aston Villa are winless in seven matches against Southampton in all competitions (D3 L4) since winning 3-2 at St. Mary's Stadium back in December 2013. The draw is [4.4].
Southampton have won fewer points at home than any other Premier League side this season (11). It's their lowest points tally after 13 top-flight home games since 1991-92 (10). An Aston Villa win is [5.6].
Southampton have conceded 30 goals in their 13 home league games this season, the most by a top-flight side after as many games since Ipswich in 1962-63 (31). Both teams to score is [1.7].
No side has kept fewer Premier League clean sheets than Aston Villa this season (4), while the Villans remain the only side yet to record a shutout away from home in the competition this season. Over 2.5 goals is [1.7].
Southampton striker Shane Long has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last seven Premier League starts against Aston Villa (6 goals, 4 assists), scoring twice and assisting twice in his only previous start against them at St. Mary's in May 2015. Long is [3.2] to score.
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith last faced Southampton at St. Mary's on the final day of the 2010-11 League One season, when he was Walsall manager, losing 1-3 in what was Southampton's final game in the third tier. A Southampton win and both teams to score is [3.2].
Southampton's Danny Ings has netted 15 Premier League goals this season; only Matt Le Tissier (25 in 1993-94 and 19 in 1994-95) and James Beattie (23 in 2002-03) have ever scored more in a single campaign in the competition for Saints. Ings is [1.8] to score.
Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has created 68 chances for his teammates in the Premier League this season, more than any other English player in the competition. Over 3.5 goals is [2.66].
