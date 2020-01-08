Opta Stats: Sheffield United v West Ham

Sheffield United have won both of their Premier League home games against West Ham, winning 3-0 in April 2007 and 3-2 in March 1994. They are [1.98] to win again.

West Ham are winless in their last eight top-flight away games against Sheffield United (D2 L6). The draw is [3.6].

West Ham have won just one of their last 10 Premier League games in Yorkshire (D3 L6), beating Huddersfield 4-1 in January 2018. Meanwhile, London sides have lost their last seven Premier League games against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Sheffield United are [1.44] in the Draw No Bet market.

Sheffield United have only lost three consecutive league games under Chris Wilder once previously, losing three in a row in the Championship in December 2017. West Ham are [4.4] to win.

Two of the first three Premier League goals Sheffield United conceded this season were via set pieces - since then, they've only conceded once from a set piece, against Norwich City last month. Under 2.5 goals is [1.86].

West Ham captain Mark Noble's two goals against Bournemouth took him to 45 Premier League goals, just two behind the Hammers' record scorer in the competition, Paolo Di Canio (47). Noble is [8.0] to find the net.

West Ham manager David Moyes has won none of his last 24 away Premier League games against teams starting the day in the top eight of the league (D8 L16), with this run spanning four different teams (Everton, Man Utd, Sunderland and West Ham). The draw half-time/Sheffield United full-time double result is [5.4].

West Ham's Robert Snodgrass registered his 20th Premier League assist against Bournemouth, becoming the 12th Scotsman to reach that figure. Snodgrass has been involved in four goals in five league games against Sheffield United (2 goals, 2 assists). Snodgrass is [6.8] to score.

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick has had 35 shots without scoring in the Premier League this season, more than any other player. The longest a player had to wait in terms of shots for their first goal last season was Harvey Barnes, who netted his first goal with his 38th effort for Leicester City in 2018-19. Under 1.5 goals is [3.5].