Opta Stats: Sheffield United v Watford
High-flying Sheffield United host an improving Watford side. Opta are on hand with the statistical analysis.
"Since the start of the 2016/17 season, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has won 83 matches in the top four tiers of English league football – 11 more than any other English manager (Paul Tisdale and Paul Cook on 72)."
Sheffield United have lost just one of their last five home league games against Watford (W3 D1). They are [1.9] to win.
Watford are unbeaten in their last four league meetings with Sheffield United (W3 D1), keeping a clean sheet each time. A victory for Watford is [4.8].
Sheffield United have won their last three Boxing Day games in league football. The Blades are [3.2] to win half-time/full-time.
Watford are winless in their last seven Boxing Day away games (D3 L4), with the Hornets failing to score in six of these. The draw is [3.7].
Watford are looking to win back to back Premier League games for the first time since February, when they beat Everton at home and Cardiff City away. The Hornets are [3.5] in the Draw No Bet market.
Since winning 5-1 at Cardiff in February, Watford have netted just nine goals in their last 14 Premier League away games (conceding 33) and have picked up just eight of a possible 42 points on the road (W2 D2 L10). Under 2.5 goals is [1.8].
Watford striker Troy Deeney has scored on six days of the week in the Premier League - the only day he hasn't scored on is Thursday (he's never played on that day). Since the start of the 2015/16 season, the only current Premier League player to score on all seven days is Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette. Deeney is [4.3] to score.
