Opta Stats: Sheffield United v Watford

Sheffield United have lost just one of their last five home league games against Watford (W3 D1). They are [1.9] to win.

Watford are unbeaten in their last four league meetings with Sheffield United (W3 D1), keeping a clean sheet each time. A victory for Watford is [4.8].

Sheffield United have won their last three Boxing Day games in league football. The Blades are [3.2] to win half-time/full-time.

Watford are winless in their last seven Boxing Day away games (D3 L4), with the Hornets failing to score in six of these. The draw is [3.7].

Watford are looking to win back to back Premier League games for the first time since February, when they beat Everton at home and Cardiff City away. The Hornets are [3.5] in the Draw No Bet market.

Since winning 5-1 at Cardiff in February, Watford have netted just nine goals in their last 14 Premier League away games (conceding 33) and have picked up just eight of a possible 42 points on the road (W2 D2 L10). Under 2.5 goals is [1.8].

Watford striker Troy Deeney has scored on six days of the week in the Premier League - the only day he hasn't scored on is Thursday (he's never played on that day). Since the start of the 2015/16 season, the only current Premier League player to score on all seven days is Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette. Deeney is [4.3] to score.

Since the start of the 2016/17 season, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has won 83 matches in the top four tiers of English league football - 11 more than any other English manager (Paul Tisdale and Paul Cook on 72). Sheffield United are [3.0] to win to nil.