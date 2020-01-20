Opta Stats: Sheffield United v Manchester City

Sheffield United have faced Man City more often without victory in the Premier League than they have versus any other side (7 - D3 L4). The draw is [5.2].

Man City are looking to win three consecutive away league games against Sheffield United for the first time since a run of four between 1905 and 1908. They are [1.43] to win.

Manchester City have won each of their last five Premier League games in Yorkshire, as many as they had in their previous 20 in the county in the top-flight (W5 D6 L9). They are [2.12] to win half-time/full-time.

Man City lost their last evening kick-off in the Premier League, 2-3 against Wolves. They've not lost consecutive games kicking off at 7pm or later in the competition since April 2007. A Sheffield United win is [9.0].

Sheffield United have won just one of their last 15 league games against reigning top-flight champions (D3 L11), losing their last five in a row without scoring. Manchester City are [2.5] to win to nil.

Manchester City have kept just two clean sheets in their last 13 Premier League games. A Manchester City win and both teams to score is [3.0].

Three of Sheffield United's six Premier League defeats this season have come against teams starting the day in the top-three of the division, losing all three without scoring. A Manchester City win and under 2.5 goals is [4.2].

Manchester City have scored 33 away Premier League goals in 11 games on the road this season at an average of three per game - in English top-flight history, only one team have averaged more goals per game away from home in a season, with Preston North End scoring 35 in 11 games in 1888-89 (3.2 on average). A Manchester City win and over 2.5 goals is [2.0].

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has scored five league goals this season - his most in a single season in English football. His five goals this campaign are more than he managed in 86 appearances across 2017-18 and 2018-19 for the Blades (four). Fleck is [8.0] to score.

Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero has scored five goals in two Premier League appearances in January - one more than he managed in 11 appearances this season across September, October, November and December (four goals). Aguero is [1.78] to find the net.