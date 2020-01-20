Opta Stats: Sheffield United v Manchester City
Manchester City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they travel to Sheffield United. Opta rates their chances.
"Three of Sheffield United’s six Premier League defeats this season have come against teams starting the day in the top-three of the division, losing all three without scoring."
Sheffield United have faced Man City more often without victory in the Premier League than they have versus any other side (7 - D3 L4). The draw is [5.2].
Man City are looking to win three consecutive away league games against Sheffield United for the first time since a run of four between 1905 and 1908. They are [1.43] to win.
Manchester City have won each of their last five Premier League games in Yorkshire, as many as they had in their previous 20 in the county in the top-flight (W5 D6 L9). They are [2.12] to win half-time/full-time.
Man City lost their last evening kick-off in the Premier League, 2-3 against Wolves. They've not lost consecutive games kicking off at 7pm or later in the competition since April 2007. A Sheffield United win is [9.0].
Sheffield United have won just one of their last 15 league games against reigning top-flight champions (D3 L11), losing their last five in a row without scoring. Manchester City are [2.5] to win to nil.
Manchester City have kept just two clean sheets in their last 13 Premier League games. A Manchester City win and both teams to score is [3.0].
Three of Sheffield United's six Premier League defeats this season have come against teams starting the day in the top-three of the division, losing all three without scoring. A Manchester City win and under 2.5 goals is [4.2].
Manchester City have scored 33 away Premier League goals in 11 games on the road this season at an average of three per game - in English top-flight history, only one team have averaged more goals per game away from home in a season, with Preston North End scoring 35 in 11 games in 1888-89 (3.2 on average). A Manchester City win and over 2.5 goals is [2.0].
Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has scored five league goals this season - his most in a single season in English football. His five goals this campaign are more than he managed in 86 appearances across 2017-18 and 2018-19 for the Blades (four). Fleck is [8.0] to score.
Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero has scored five goals in two Premier League appearances in January - one more than he managed in 11 appearances this season across September, October, November and December (four goals). Aguero is [1.78] to find the net.
