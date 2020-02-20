Opta Stats: Sheffield United v Brighton

This will be first time Sheffield United will host Brighton for a top-flight match - they last met at Bramall Lane back in January 2006 in a Championship match, with the Blades winning 3-1. Another Sheffield United win is [2.02].

Brighton have won one of their last nine league games against Sheffield United (D2 L6), a 2-1 victory at Bramall Lane in January 2005 thanks to a 90th minute winner from Leon Knight. The draw is [3.4].

Brighton are yet to win an away Premier League game against a newly promoted side in six attempts (D2 L4) and are one of only three teams to never win such a match, along with Cardiff (four games) and Swindon (two). The draw half-time/Sheffield United full-time double result is [5.0].

Sheffield United's last three league defeats have come against the current top two (2 vs Man City, 1 vs Liverpool). Against sides starting the day in the bottom half, the Blades are unbeaten in seven (W6 D1) since a home loss against Newcastle in December. Sheffield United are [3.4] to win half-time/full-time.

Only Aston Villa (8) and Norwich (6) have won fewer away points than Brighton (9) in the Premier League this season. Meanwhile, Brighton have picked up just two points from 39 available away from home against sides starting the day in the top six (W0 D2 L11). Sheffield United are [3.1] to win to nil.

Only Wolves (18) have won more points from losing positions in the Premier League this season than Sheffield United (13). Meanwhile, Brighton have lost 14 points from winning positions so far this term, more than they had in either of their previous campaigns in the competition (13 in both 2017-18 and 2018-19). The Brighton half-time/draw full-time double result is [19.0].

Brighton have benefitted from a league-high total (4) and share (13%) of own goals in the Premier League this season. The last side to benefit from more were Manchester City in 2016-17 (5), while the only side to benefit from a higher share were Swansea in 2013-14 (15% - 8/54). Both teams to score is [2.1].

Sheffield United's Premier League games this season have seen fewer goals scored than any other side's (52 - F28 A24). Indeed, only Liverpool (15) have shipped fewer goals than the Blades this term (24). Under 2.5 goals is [1.68].

Despite being Brighton's top Premier League scorer this season with seven goals, Neal Maupay hasn't scored for the Seagulls since December, playing 631 minutes and attempting 21 shots in the competition since then. Maupay is [3.9] to get back among the goals.