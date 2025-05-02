Premier League Opta Stats: 10 weekend bets including a huge 20/1 Hammers shout
Ste Tudor has turned to Opta to create 10 stat-informed bets for the next four days of Premier League action...
-
Watkins tends to score early
-
Foxes drought to continue
-
Fernandes to give United a chance
Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.
Two in-form teams meet this evening at the Etihad. Two woefully out of form sides meet at the King Power on Saturday. Then there's Brentford v Man United on Sunday that could conjure up just about anything. Thank goodness Opta is here to help with our weekend's betting.
Friday
Man City v Wolves - (20:00)
Hungry for the wolves
The Opta stat:
"Man City's Kevin de Bruyne has been involved in 10 goals in just nine Premier League appearances against Wolves, scoring five and assisting five. They're one of two teams he has 5+ goals and 5+ assists against in the competition, along with Crystal Palace (5G 9A)."
The Betfair Bet: Back De Bruyne to score or assist at 4/61.67
Saturday
Aston Villa v Fulham - (12:30)
Ollie to break deadlock
The Opta stat:
"13 of Ollie Watkins' 15 Premier League goals this season have either put Aston Villa ahead (7) or drawn them level (6) in the match, the highest percentage of any player to score more than 10 this term (87%)."
Everton v Ipswich - (15:00)
Another heavy loss
The Opta stat:
"Ipswich have lost 4-0 against Arsenal and 3-0 against Newcastle in their last two Premier League matches. They last conceded 3+ in three consecutive games in March 1995 - 0-9 v Man Utd, 0-3 v Spurs, 0-3 v Norwich."
The Betfair Bet: Back Toffees to win by exactly three goals at 7/18.00
Leicester v Southampton - (15:00)
Foxes to fire blanks again
The Opta stat:
"Leicester have lost their last nine Premier League home games by an aggregate score of 22-0. The only team in English league history (top four tiers) to fail to score in 10 consecutive home games are Wolves between December 1984 and April 1985."
Arsenal v Bournemouth - (17:30)
6/17.00 double entices
The Opta stats:
"Only Liverpool (1) and Arsenal (2) have lost fewer Premier League away games than Bournemouth (4) this season. However, the Cherries are winless in their last 11 league games in London (D6 L5), with each of their last five visits ending level."
"Only Mohamed Salah (120) has had more shots than Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo (118) in the Premier League this season. However, Semenyo has the fifth lowest conversion rate of anyone with 50+ shots this term (7.6%)."
The Betfair Bet: Back the draw and Semenyo to have 3 or more shots at 6/17.00
Sunday
Brentford v Man United - (14:00)
Give Bruno a chance
The Opta Stat:
"Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has created the most chances of any player in the Premier League this season (84), including seven last time out at Bournemouth. It was the 11th time he's created 7+ chances in a Premier League game and since 2003-04, that Opta has on record, only Mesut Özil and Kevin De Bruyne (14 times each) have done so more often."
The Betfair Bet: Back Fernandes to assist anytime at 4/15.00
Brighton v Newcastle - (14:00)
Goals in North-East
The Opta Stat:
"Brighton are one of two sides in the Premier League this season who've both scored and conceded 55+ goals (56 for, 55 against), along with Spurs. Since losing 1-0 to Everton in January, each of their last 11 matches has seen at least three goals scored with 45 in total (4.1 per game)."
The Betfair Bet: Back over 3.5 goals and BTTS at 6/52.20
West Ham v Tottenham - (14:00)
Hammers comeback a 20/121.00 shout
The Opta Stat:
"Tottenham Hotspur have lost six Premier League games after scoring first this season, including in five of their last 10. Only two sides have ever done so on seven occasions in one season: Southampton twice (1992-93 and 2024-25) and Blackburn Rovers (1992-93)."
The Betfair Bet: Back Tottenham/West Ham at 20/121.00
Chelsea v Liverpool - (16:30)
Reds always score
The Opta Stat:
"Champions Liverpool have scored in each of their last 30 Premier League matches since a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in September. The only side to have a longer scoring run within a single campaign was Arsenal in the 2001-02 campaign, who scored in all 38 games."
Monday
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest (20:00)
Wood you believe it
The Opta Stats:
"Nottingham Forest have never lost in nine Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (W4 D5), the only opponent they have faced more than twice in the competition without losing, and the only side the Eagles have faced 5+ times in the Premier League without winning."
"Chris Wood has scored 17 goals in his last 24 Premier League appearances on the road for Nottingham Forest and has nine away goals this season, with no Forest player ever scoring 10 away goals in a season. He could be the sixth player to score 10+ home goals and 10+ away goals in a Premier League season over the age of 30, with Mohamed Salah also achieving that in 2024-25."
The Betfair Bet: Back Forest to win and Wood to score at 4/15.00
Now read Alan Shearer's latest exclusive column here
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Man City v Wolves: Back City streak to continue & 8/1 sharp shooter double at the Etihad
-
Football Betting Tips
Serie A Tips: Back Bologna and Roma to boost UCL bid
-
Football Betting Tips
Aston Villa v Fulham: BTTS the value play at Villa Park
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Opta Stats: 10 weekend bets including a huge 20/1 Hammers shout
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more