Premier League Opta Stats: 10 weekend bets including a huge 20/1 Hammers shout

Watkins tends to score early

Foxes drought to continue

Fernandes to give United a chance

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Two in-form teams meet this evening at the Etihad. Two woefully out of form sides meet at the King Power on Saturday. Then there's Brentford v Man United on Sunday that could conjure up just about anything. Thank goodness Opta is here to help with our weekend's betting.

Friday

Man City v Wolves - (20:00)

Hungry for the wolves

The Opta stat:

"Man City's Kevin de Bruyne has been involved in 10 goals in just nine Premier League appearances against Wolves, scoring five and assisting five. They're one of two teams he has 5+ goals and 5+ assists against in the competition, along with Crystal Palace (5G 9A)."

The Betfair Bet: Back De Bruyne to score or assist at 4/61.67

Saturday

Aston Villa v Fulham - (12:30)

Ollie to break deadlock



The Opta stat:

"13 of Ollie Watkins' 15 Premier League goals this season have either put Aston Villa ahead (7) or drawn them level (6) in the match, the highest percentage of any player to score more than 10 this term (87%)."

Recommended Bet Back Watkins first goal-scorer SBK 4/1

Everton v Ipswich - (15:00)

Another heavy loss



The Opta stat:

"Ipswich have lost 4-0 against Arsenal and 3-0 against Newcastle in their last two Premier League matches. They last conceded 3+ in three consecutive games in March 1995 - 0-9 v Man Utd, 0-3 v Spurs, 0-3 v Norwich."

The Betfair Bet: Back Toffees to win by exactly three goals at 7/18.00

Leicester v Southampton - (15:00)

Foxes to fire blanks again

The Opta stat:

"Leicester have lost their last nine Premier League home games by an aggregate score of 22-0. The only team in English league history (top four tiers) to fail to score in 10 consecutive home games are Wolves between December 1984 and April 1985."

Recommended Bet Back the Saints to win to nil SBK 5/1

Arsenal v Bournemouth - (17:30)

6/17.00 double entices



The Opta stats:

"Only Liverpool (1) and Arsenal (2) have lost fewer Premier League away games than Bournemouth (4) this season. However, the Cherries are winless in their last 11 league games in London (D6 L5), with each of their last five visits ending level."

"Only Mohamed Salah (120) has had more shots than Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo (118) in the Premier League this season. However, Semenyo has the fifth lowest conversion rate of anyone with 50+ shots this term (7.6%)."

The Betfair Bet: Back the draw and Semenyo to have 3 or more shots at 6/17.00

Sunday

Brentford v Man United - (14:00)

Give Bruno a chance



The Opta Stat:

"Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has created the most chances of any player in the Premier League this season (84), including seven last time out at Bournemouth. It was the 11th time he's created 7+ chances in a Premier League game and since 2003-04, that Opta has on record, only Mesut Özil and Kevin De Bruyne (14 times each) have done so more often."

The Betfair Bet: Back Fernandes to assist anytime at 4/15.00

Brighton v Newcastle - (14:00)

Goals in North-East

The Opta Stat:

"Brighton are one of two sides in the Premier League this season who've both scored and conceded 55+ goals (56 for, 55 against), along with Spurs. Since losing 1-0 to Everton in January, each of their last 11 matches has seen at least three goals scored with 45 in total (4.1 per game)."

The Betfair Bet: Back over 3.5 goals and BTTS at 6/52.20

West Ham v Tottenham - (14:00)

Hammers comeback a 20/121.00 shout

The Opta Stat:

"Tottenham Hotspur have lost six Premier League games after scoring first this season, including in five of their last 10. Only two sides have ever done so on seven occasions in one season: Southampton twice (1992-93 and 2024-25) and Blackburn Rovers (1992-93)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Tottenham/West Ham at 20/121.00

Chelsea v Liverpool - (16:30)

Reds always score

The Opta Stat:

"Champions Liverpool have scored in each of their last 30 Premier League matches since a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in September. The only side to have a longer scoring run within a single campaign was Arsenal in the 2001-02 campaign, who scored in all 38 games."

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool over 1.5 goals SBK 6/5

Monday

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest (20:00)

Wood you believe it

The Opta Stats:

"Nottingham Forest have never lost in nine Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (W4 D5), the only opponent they have faced more than twice in the competition without losing, and the only side the Eagles have faced 5+ times in the Premier League without winning."

"Chris Wood has scored 17 goals in his last 24 Premier League appearances on the road for Nottingham Forest and has nine away goals this season, with no Forest player ever scoring 10 away goals in a season. He could be the sixth player to score 10+ home goals and 10+ away goals in a Premier League season over the age of 30, with Mohamed Salah also achieving that in 2024-25."

The Betfair Bet: Back Forest to win and Wood to score at 4/15.00