Opta Stats: Norwich v Wolves

The only previous Premier League meetings between Norwich and Wolves came in the 2011-12 campaign, with the Canaries winning 2-1 at home and drawing 2-2 away. Norwich are [2.94] in the Draw No Bet market.

Wolves won their last away league game against Norwich, 2-0 in the Championship in October 2017. They are [2.02] to win.

Wolves have only won two of their 17 away Premier League games against teams starting the day in the relegation zone (D4 L11), picking up just four points in their four games of this kind since the start of last season (W1 D1 L2). Norwich are [3.9] to win.

Norwich are without a clean sheet in their last 12 home Premier League games, their joint-longest such run in the competition (also 12 between October 2004-March 2005). The Canaries have conceded 40 goals in their last 17 top-flight home games, as many as they had in their previous 40 at Carrow Road. Over 2.5 goals is [1.86].

Wolves have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League games (W5 D6). The draw is [3.95].

Wolves have both scored and conceded in 13 Premier League games this season - no side has done so in more. Both teams to score is [1.77].

Norwich have the biggest negative difference (-37) between shots on target (66) and shots on target faced (103) in the Premier League this season. They're facing 6.1 shots on target per game this season - since 2003-04, the 14 clubs to have faced 6+ shots on target per game in a complete Premier League campaign have all been relegated. Wolves are [3.6] to win to nil.

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has scored nine Premier League goals this season - the last player to reach double figures in a season before Christmas for a newly-promoted side was Odion Ighalo in 2015-16 for Watford (12 goals). Pukki is [2.6] to score.

Raúl Jiménez's assist last time out against Spurs was his 31st goal involvement in the Premier League (19 goals, 12 assists), more than any other Wolves player in the competition. He needs just one more goal to become just the second player to reach 20 for the club in the Premier League (Steven Fletcher, 22). Jiminez is [2.5] to find the net.

Diogo Jota has scored five goals in his last three appearances for Wolves in all competitions, more than he had in his previous 24 for the club (4). Jota is [3.5] to add to his tally.