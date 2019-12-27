Opta Stats: Norwich v Tottenham

Norwich have won just one of their eight home Premier League games against Tottenham (D2 L5), winning 1-0 in February 2014. Tottenham are [1.72] to win.

Tottenham won 3-0 in both league meetings with Norwich in the 2015-16 campaign - they last won three in a row against the Canaries in April 1995. Spurs are [3.3] to win to nil.

Tottenham lost their last league game in 2018, going down 1-3 against newly promoted Wolves. They've not lost their final league game in consecutive years since 2003. A Norwich win is [5.2].

Norwich have won just one of their last 14 Premier League games (D3 L10), and are winless in six (D2 L4). The draw is [4.3].

After a run of 12 Premier League away games without a win, Tottenham have won two of their last three on the road (L1). The Lilywhites are without a clean sheet in 16 Premier League away games, their longest run without one in the top-flight since a run of 20 between April 1976-April 1977. A Spurs win and both teams to score is [3.2].

Norwich are winless in their last six Premier League home games (D1 L5), and are without a clean sheet in their last 13 at Carrow Road in the competition. Indeed, the Canaries have conceded at least twice in their last eight Premier League home games, the second longest such run in the competition's history (Wolves, 11 in April 2012). Over 2.5 goals is [1.64].

Tottenham's Harry Kane has scored four goals in his two Premier League appearances against Norwich. Indeed, in all competitions since the start of 2014-15, Kane has scored 17 goals in 15 games against sides he's previously played for (13 in 12 vs Leicester, 4 in 2 vs Norwich, 0 in 1 vs Millwall). Kane is [1.91] to score.

Tottenham's Dele Alli has been involved in more goals in all competitions for the club under José Mourinho than any other player (8 - 5 goals, 3 assists). Alli is [3.25] to find the net.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 135 goals in 199 Premier League appearances. The only players with more in their first 200 matches in the competition are Alan Shearer (145) and Sergio Agüero (138). Kane is [4.5] to score the first goal.

After winning 17 of his first 18 such games (L1), Tottenham boss José Mourinho has lost each of his last three Premier League away games against promoted sides, all with Manchester United in the 2017-18 campaign. Norwich are [4.0] in the Draw No Bet market.