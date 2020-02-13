Opta Stats: Norwich v Liverpool

After winning two of their first four Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D1 L1), Norwich are now winless in their last 13 against them in the top-flight (D2 L11). The draw is [6.4].

Liverpool have won each of their last six Premier League away games against Norwich, scoring 20 goals in the process and at least twice each time. They are [1.3] to win.

Of the 359 fixtures to have been played more than 10 times in the Premier League, Norwich vs Liverpool has the highest goals-per-game average (68 goals in 17 games, 4-per-game). Over 3.5 goals is [2.38].

Norwich have lost 11 of their last 12 Premier League games against the side starting the day top of the table, with their only victory in that run coming against Manchester United in November 2012 (1-0). The draw half-time/Liverpool full-time double result is [4.6].

Liverpool have opened the scoring in each of their last 13 Premier League meetings with Norwich - in the history of the competition, only Chelsea against Portsmouth (14) have scored the first goal in more consecutive games versus an opponent. They are [1.95] to win half-time/full-time.

Liverpool have won 33 of their last 34 Premier League games, winning each of the last 16 in a row, and keeping a clean sheet in nine of their last 10. The Reds have won as many points in 2020 as Norwich have all season so far (18). Liverpool are [2.28] to win to nil.

Bottom placed Norwich are 55 points behind leaders Liverpool. This is the 13th different Premier League match in which a side has been 55+ points behind their own opponents, and the first to have taken place as early as February. Liverpool are [2.7] to win both halves.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017-18, Mohamed Salah has scored 24 winning goals in the Premier League, at least six more than any other player. The Egyptian has also scored a league-high seven winners in the competition this season. Salah is [1.82] to score.

Liverpool keeper Alisson is conceding on average one goal every 244 minutes in the Premier League this season - it's the best ratio of any goalkeeper in a single season in the competition (minimum 10 games played). Under 2.5 goals is [2.74].

All eight of Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino's Premier League goals this season have come away from home. In a full season in the competition, the record for most goals without scoring at home is seven (Ryan Giggs in 2001-02). Firmino is [2.5] to find the net.