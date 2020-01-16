Opta Stats: Norwich v Bournemouth

Norwich won the only previous Premier League match between the Canaries and Bournemouth at Carrow Road, a 3-1 victory in September 2015 under Alex Neil. A Norwich win is [2.3].

Bournemouth have only lost two of their last 14 league games against Norwich (W6 D6). The draw is [3.7].

Norwich have won just one of their last 17 Premier League games (D5 L11), winning 2-0 at Everton in November. The Canaries are also winless in their last nine (D4 L5). A Bournemouth win is [3.4].

Norwich haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 15 Premier League home games - the last team to have a longer such run in the competition were Aston Villa between December 2012-October 2013 (16 games). Both teams to score is [1.67].

Bournemouth haven't scored a goal with any of their last 31 shots in the Premier League; the longest current run of all sides in the competition. Under 2.5 goals is [2.12].

Bournemouth have picked up just four points from their last 33 available in the Premier League (W1 D1 L9), winning 1-0 at Chelsea and drawing 1-1 with Arsenal. The Cherries have lost their last three league games by an aggregate score of 0-9. Norwich are [4.3] to win to nil.

Norwich have shipped a league-high 45 Premier League goals this season. Over 2.5 goals is [1.81].

After finding the net with five of his first eight shots on target in the Premier League, Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has found the net with just four of his last 19 such attempts. You can lay Pukki to score at [1.95].

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson found the net with five of his first eight shots in the Premier League this season - since then he's failed to score with any of his 20 attempts in the competition. Under 1.5 goals is [4.0].