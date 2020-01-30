Opta Stats: Newcastle v Norwich

Newcastle have won seven of their last eight home league games against Norwich (D1), with their last meeting in the Championship in September 2016 ending 4-3 with two 90th- minute goals. A Newcastle win is [2.32].

There have been 28 goals scored in the last five league meetings between Newcastle and Norwich, with the two at St James' Park in this run seeing 15 goals scored between the teams. Over 2.5 goals is [2.0].

Following their 3-1 win at Carrow Road in the reverse fixture, Norwich are looking to complete the league double over Newcastle for the very first time. This is the 28th different campaign in which they've met. A Norwich win is [3.5].

Each of Newcastle's last three Premier League goals have come in the 90th minute or later, with these strikes earning the Magpies a 1-0 win against Chelsea, and a 2-2 draw against Everton. The draw half-time/Newcastle full-time double result is [5.6].

Norwich have won just 11 points from their last 81 available away from home in the Premier League (W3 D2 L22), with the Canaries winning a league-low five points on the road this season. Newcastle are [3.9] to win to nil.

Norwich are the only side yet to score a Premier League goal from a free-kick situation this season (either direct or indirect). Under 2.5 goals is [1.92].

12 of Newcastle's Premier League goals this season have been scored by defenders. The last team to have more such goals in a single campaign were West Brom in 2016-17 (14), while the Magpies have never had more in a season in the competition (also 12 in 1996-97 and 1994-95). Newcastle are [2.0] to score two or more goals.

No side has had fewer different goalscorers in the Premier League this season than Norwich (8). Under 1.5 goals is [3.6].

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has won seven of his nine home matches in all competitions against Norwich City (D1 L1). The Magpies are [1.66] in the Draw No Bet market.

Norwich forward Teemu Pukki has been involved in a league-high 58% of Norwich's 24 Premier League goals this season (11 goals, 3 assists). The Finnish forward has also been involved in 83% of the Canaries six away league goals this term (4 goals, 1 assist). Pukki is [2.48] to score.