Opta Stats: Newcastle v Leicester

Newcastle have lost their last three Premier League home games against Leicester, as many as they had in their previous 22 against the Foxes at St James' Park in the top-flight (W13 D6 L3). Leicester are [1.63] to win.

Leicester won the reverse fixture against Newcastle 5-0, their joint-biggest margin of victory against the Magpies in the top-flight (also 6-1 in January 1930). The only previous Premier League season that Leicester did the double over Newcastle was their title winning campaign of 2015-16. Leicester are [2.72] to win to nil.

Newcastle have won their first league game of a calendar year in just one of the last seven years (D1 L5), beating Stoke 1-0 on New Year's Day in 2018. The draw half-time/Leicester full-time double result is [4.8].

Leicester haven't lost their first league game of a calendar year since 2008 (1-3 vs QPR in the Championship), winning seven and drawing four since then. The Foxes have also won five of their last six league games on New Year's Day (D1). The draw is [4.3].

Newcastle United haven't lost three Premier League games in a row since October 2018 under Rafael Benitez. They are [6.2] to win.

Leicester have won 42 points from their opening 20 Premier League games this season (W13 D3 L4) - two more than they had after 20 games in 2015-16, when they won the league. The Foxes are [2.6] to win half-time/full-time.

Newcastle have faced 22 shots in each of their last two Premier League games - in their first 18 matches, they were facing 15 shots per game on average. Over 2.5 goals is [1.95].

10 of Newcastle's 20 Premier League goals this season have been scored by defenders (50%) - both a league-high total and ratio so far in 2019-20. Both teams to score is [2.0].

Excluding own goals, only Liverpool (16) have had more different goalscorers than Leicester in the Premier League this season, with Demarai Gray the 12th player to net for the Foxes in their 2-1 win at West Ham last time out. Over 3.5 goals is [3.4].

Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been involved in five goals in his last four Premier League appearances (3 goals, 2 assists). Only 31 of the Nigerian's 101 top-flight appearances have been starts, but he has scored 12 goals and assisted seven more in those matches. Iheanacho is [2.6] to score.