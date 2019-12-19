Opta Stats: Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Newcastle lost this exact fixture 0-1 in April. Crystal Palace are [3.4] to win.

The last five Premier League meetings between Newcastle and Crystal Palace have produced just five goals (3 for Newcastle, 2 for Crystal Palace), with no side scoring more than once in that time. Indeed, the match that immediately preceded this run saw more goals scored (Crystal Palace 5-1 Newcastle, November 2015). Under 2.5 goals is [1.62].

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last seven home Premier League matches (W3 D4), last enjoying a longer unbeaten run at St James' Park back in April 2012 (nine unbeaten). The draw is [3.2].

Newcastle lost their last Premier League game against Burnley - they haven't lost consecutive league matches since their opening two games of the season (vs Arsenal and Norwich). Crystal Palace are [2.26] in the Draw No Bet market.

London clubs have won six of their last seven Premier League away games against Newcastle (D1), keeping a clean sheet in each of the last four. Crystal Palace are [5.0] to win to nil.

Crystal Palace have scored a league-high ratio 73% of their Premier League goals in the second half of games this season (11/15). The Eagles are the only side yet to score in the opening 15 minutes of games this season, with their earliest strike coming in the 21st minute. A draw half-time/Crystal Palace full-time double result is [7.0].

Crystal Palace's Premier League games have seen just 34 goals this season (F15 A19), fewer than any other side in the competition. Just one of the Eagles' 17 games has seen a side score more than twice (0-4 vs Tottenham). Under 1.5 goals is [3.0].

Seven of Jordan Ayew's first nine shots in the Premier League this season were on target, with two of those finding the net. Since then the Ghanaian striker has had 17 shots, but just two have been on target (both scored). Ayew is [4.2] to end his drought.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce enjoyed his joint-biggest ever margin of victory as a manager in a match against Crystal Palace, beating the Eagles 7-1 with Huddersfield in August 1999. A Newcastle win is [2.52].

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has faced Steve Bruce more often without losing than he has any other manager in the Premier League (7 - W3 D4). This is the first meeting between the two managers since Hodgson's West Brom drew 2-2 at Bruce's Sunderland in October 2011. Crystal Palace are [1.61] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.