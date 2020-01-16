Opta Stats: Newcastle v Chelsea

Newcastle have taken just four points from their last eight Premier League games against Chelsea (W1 D1 L6), losing each of their last three meetings in a row. A Chelsea win is [1.57].

Chelsea are looking to record consecutive away Premier League wins against Newcastle United for the first time since winning 2-0 in both 2007-08 and 2008-09. Chelsea are [2.78] to win to nil.

Chelsea have only beaten Tottenham Hotspur (29 wins) more often in the Premier League than they have Newcastle United (25 wins). They are [2.4] to win half-time/full-time.

Newcastle have lost their last two Premier League home games, conceding as many goals in those defeats as they had in their previous seven combined at St James' Park (5). A Chelsea win and over 2.5 goals is [2.3].

Despite having the joint-second highest points tally away from home in the Premier League this season (22), Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet on the road this term, conceding 19 goals in their 11 games. Both teams to score is [1.9].

Four different English players have scored a combined 20 Premier League goals for Chelsea this season, the most on both counts in a season for the Blues since 2012-13 (5 players scoring 23 goals). Over 3.5 goals is [3.0].

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has won just one of his 22 Premier League games against Chelsea (D5 L16). In home games, Bruce is winless in 10 games against the Blues (D2 L8), the joint-most games without winning against an opponent at home in the Premier League, along with Martin O'Neill against both Arsenal and Man Utd (10 games, 0 wins). The draw is [4.7].

As a player, Chelsea's Frank Lampard faced teams managed by Steve Bruce on 17 occasions in the Premier League and lost none of those games (W13 D4); the only player to face a manager's teams more often and not lose is John Terry, also against Bruce (18 - W14 D4). A Chelsea win and both teams to score is [3.3].

Newcastle's Miguel Almirón has scored with each of his last two shots on target in the Premier League, having failed to find the net with any of his first 15 such efforts in the competition. Almiron is [7.0] to score.

Chelsea's Willian has initiated four sequences leading to goals in the Premier League this season after winning possession back from the opposition, more than any other player in the competition. Willian is [3.7] to find the net himself.