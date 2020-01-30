Opta Stats: Manchester United v Wolves

Manchester United are unbeaten in 11 home games against Wolves in all competitions (W9 D2) since losing 0-1 in February 1980 in a top-flight match - they haven't trailed for a single minute in all those 11 unbeaten games. The hosts are [2.28] to win.

Wolves are yet to win an away Premier League match against Man Utd in five attempts (D1 L4), only facing Arsenal more often away from home without winning (six games). The draw is [3.4].

Manchester United have lost just two of their last 60 home league games in February (W42 D16), losing against Middlesbrough in 2004 and Man City in 2008. They are [3.9] to win half-time/full-time.

Manchester United have failed to score in seven of their 24 Premier League games this season, equalling their total from the entirety of 2018-19. United have drawn a blank in three of their last four Premier League matches, including each of the last two. Under 2.5 goals is [1.72].

Manchester United have lost their last two Premier League games without scoring - they've only ever lost three in a row without finding the net once before in the competition, doing so between April-May 2015 under Louis van Gaal. A Wolves win is [3.6].

Wolves came from behind to win their last away game in the Premier League against Southampton - they last won consecutive away matches in the top-flight in August 2011. The visitors are [2.56] in the Draw No Bet market.

Wolves have conceded the first goal in more Premier League games than any other team this season (17 of 24). However, Nuno Espírito Santo's side have won 18 points from losing positions this term, a league-high total. The Manchester United half-time/draw full-time double result is [18.0].

Manchester United's record of 34 points after 24 games in 2019 - 20 is their worst total at this stage of a season since 1989-90 (25 points), when they went on to finish in 13th place in the top-flight. Wolves are [1.75] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

Wolves striker Raúl Jiménez has been directly involved in 20 goals in his last 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and assisting eight more. Jiminez is [3.3] to score.

Only Marcus Rashford (13) has scored more goals in all competitions for Manchester United at Old Trafford this season than teenager Mason Greenwood (8), who has netted with eight of his 14 shots on target. Greenwood is [3.2] to find the net.