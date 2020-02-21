Opta Stats: Manchester United v Watford

Manchester United have won all six of their Premier League games against Watford at Old Trafford, scoring 14 goals and conceding just two. They are [1.65] to win.

Watford have never won an away league match against Man Utd in 12 attempts (D2 L10), losing each of their last eight in a row after last avoiding defeat in November 1985 in a 1-1 draw. Manchester United are [2.6] to win half-time/full-time.

In their entire league history, the only team Manchester United have faced more often at home without losing than Watford (12 games) is Hull City (13 games). The draw is [4.0].

Manchester United have failed to score in their last two Premier League home games (0-2 v Burnley, 0-0 v Wolves). They last went three without a goal at Old Trafford in May 2002. Under 2.5 goals is [1.95].



After a six-game unbeaten run under Nigel Pearson (W4 D2), Watford have lost two of their last three Premier League games (D1). The draw half-time/Manchester United full-time double result is [4.6].

Manchester United have kept back-to-back clean sheets in the Premier League, last recording three in a row almost a year ago to the day (February 24th 2019). They are [2.64] to win to nil.

Manchester United have only lost one of their last 21 Premier League games when scoring a goal (1-2 vs Crystal Palace in August), and are unbeaten in their last 15 in which they've found the net in the competition (W9 D6). A Manchester United win and both teams to score is [3.7].

Watford manager Nigel Pearson is looking to become the fourth English manager to complete a Premier League double over Man Utd, after Glenn Hoddle (1993-94, Chelsea), Alan Curbishley (2006-07, West Ham) and Garry Monk (2014-15, Swansea City). The Hornets are [6.6] to win.

Odion Ighalo could make his home debut for Manchester United in this match; the Nigerian scored 16 goals in 55 Premier League appearances for Watford between 2015-2017. The last player to score on their first home Premier League appearance for a club, having previously played for the opponents in the competition, was Frank Lampard for Man City against Chelsea in September 2014. Ighalo is [2.8] to score.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial last two Premier League goals have been headers - only two of his first 41 strikes in the competition were headed. Martial is [2.1] to find the net.