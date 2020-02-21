Opta Stats: Manchester United v Watford

English Premier League: Man Utd v Watford (Match Odds)
Sunday 23 February, 2.00pm
Can Manchester United continue their fine form when they host Watford? Opta presents the vital statistics.
Manchester United's Anthony Martial last two Premier League goals have been headers – only two of his first 41 strikes in the competition were headed.
Manchester United have won all six of their Premier League games against Watford at Old Trafford, scoring 14 goals and conceding just two. They are [1.65] to win.
Watford have never won an away league match against Man Utd in 12 attempts (D2 L10), losing each of their last eight in a row after last avoiding defeat in November 1985 in a 1-1 draw. Manchester United are [2.6] to win half-time/full-time.
In their entire league history, the only team Manchester United have faced more often at home without losing than Watford (12 games) is Hull City (13 games). The draw is [4.0].
Manchester United have failed to score in their last two Premier League home games (0-2 v Burnley, 0-0 v Wolves). They last went three without a goal at Old Trafford in May 2002. Under 2.5 goals is [1.95].
After a six-game unbeaten run under Nigel Pearson (W4 D2), Watford have lost two of their last three Premier League games (D1). The draw half-time/Manchester United full-time double result is [4.6].
Manchester United have kept back-to-back clean sheets in the Premier League, last recording three in a row almost a year ago to the day (February 24th 2019). They are [2.64] to win to nil.
Manchester United have only lost one of their last 21 Premier League games when scoring a goal (1-2 vs Crystal Palace in August), and are unbeaten in their last 15 in which they've found the net in the competition (W9 D6). A Manchester United win and both teams to score is [3.7].
Watford manager Nigel Pearson is looking to become the fourth English manager to complete a Premier League double over Man Utd, after Glenn Hoddle (1993-94, Chelsea), Alan Curbishley (2006-07, West Ham) and Garry Monk (2014-15, Swansea City). The Hornets are [6.6] to win.
Odion Ighalo could make his home debut for Manchester United in this match; the Nigerian scored 16 goals in 55 Premier League appearances for Watford between 2015-2017. The last player to score on their first home Premier League appearance for a club, having previously played for the opponents in the competition, was Frank Lampard for Man City against Chelsea in September 2014. Ighalo is [2.8] to score.
Manchester United's Anthony Martial last two Premier League goals have been headers - only two of his first 41 strikes in the competition were headed. Martial is [2.1] to find the net.
