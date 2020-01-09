Opta Stats: Manchester United v Norwich

Manchester United have won eight of their last 10 home league games against Norwich (D1 L1). They are [1.38] to win.

Norwich are looking to win consecutive away league games against Manchester United for the first time since August 1989. A Norwich victory is [9.8].

Man Utd's last two home league games against promoted sides have seen them lose 0-2 against Cardiff and draw 2-2 with Aston Villa - they've not failed to win three consecutive such games since February 1990. The draw is [5.7].

Norwich have lost 16 of their last 20 away Premier League games (W2 D2) since winning 2-1 at Old Trafford against Man Utd in December 2015. The draw half-time/Manchester United full-time double result is [4.5].

Norwich are the only team yet to recover a single point from a losing position in the Premier League this season, losing all 13 games they've gone behind in. The Canaries have also dropped 14 points from winning positions, with only West Ham dropping more (15). Manchester United are [2.04] to win half-time/full-time.

Manchester United have lost three of their last five Premier League games against teams starting the day in the relegation zone (W1 D1 L3), including a 0-2 defeat to then-bottom Watford in December. Norwich are [7.0] in the Draw No Bet market.

As caretaker manager of Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjær averaged 2.46 points per game in the Premier League (P13 W10 D2 L1) - as permanent boss, he is averaging just 1.34 points per game (P29 W10 D9 L10). Norwich are [3.4] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

Norwich are winless in eight Premier League games (D4 L4) - manager Daniel Farke last endured a longer winless league run when he was in charge of SV Lippstadt in Germany's fourth tier in May 2014 (nine games without a win). A Manchester United win and both teams to score is [2.9].

Man Utd's Marcus Rashford has been involved in 16 Premier League goals this season (12 goals, 4 assists), his joint-best season for goal involvements (also 16 last season). Rashford both scored and assisted in their 3-1 win at Norwich in October. He's [1.8] to find the net.

Norwich City's Emiliano Buendía has created 19 goalscoring opportunities for teammate Teemu Pukki in the Premier League this season; the most any player has created for another in the competition so far this term. Pukki is [3.4] to score.