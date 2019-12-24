Opta Stats: Manchester United v Newcastle

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 34 top-flight home meetings with Newcastle United (W24 D9), going down 0-1 in December 2013 under David Moyes. They are [1.4] to win.

Newcastle United won the reverse fixture against Manchester United 1-0 in October - they've not done the double over the Red Devils in the top-flight since the 1930-31 campaign. A Newcastle win is [9.8].

Newcastle have won two of their last four Premier League meetings with Man Utd (L2), as many as they had in their previous 28 against them in the competition (W2 D7 L19). The Magpies are [7.8] in the Draw No Bet market.

In Premier League history, Manchester United have won more games (20) and have a higher win percentage (80%) on Boxing Day than any other side in the competition. Meanwhile, Newcastle United have lost more games on the day than any other side (13). Manchester United are [2.06] to win half-time/full-time.

Manchester United haven't lost a home league game on Boxing Day since 1978 (0-3 vs Liverpool), winning 15 and drawing three such games at Old Trafford since. The draw half-time/Manchester United full-time double result is [4.3].

Since beating Stoke City 5-1 in 2013, Newcastle United have lost their last four league Boxing Day games by an aggregate score of 1-9. Manchester United are [2.16] to win to nil.

Manchester United have won just one of their last 17 Premier League matches when they've enjoyed more possession than their opponents (W1 D8 L8), a 3-1 win at Norwich City in October. Newcastle are [3.4] in the Double Chance market.

Newcastle United have 25 points after 18 games this season (W7 D4 L7), eight more than they had after 18 games last season under Rafael Benitez (W4 D5 L9). The draw is [5.3].

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood scored in his last Premier League appearance at Old Trafford, scoring the equaliser against Everton. Only three teenagers have scored in consecutive home matches for the Red Devils in the competition - Ryan Giggs (1993), Wayne Rooney (2005) and Federico Macheda (2010). Greenwood is [2.3] to score.

In 10 away Premier League games at Old Trafford as a manager, Steve Bruce has lost nine matches, drawing the other. A Manchester United win and under 2.5 goals is [3.6].