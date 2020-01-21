Opta Stats: Manchester United v Burnley

Manchester United are looking to do the league double against Burnley for the first time since the 1975-76 campaign, following their 2-0 win at Turf Moor last month. They are [1.48] to win.

Burnley are winless in their last 15 top-flight away games against Man Utd since winning 5- 2 in September 1962 (D7 L8). They've drawn their last three league visits to Old Trafford, throwing away a 2-goal lead in each of the last two seasons. Another draw is [4.6].

Having won their first Premier League meeting with Manchester United, Burnley are winless in their subsequent 10 against the Red Devils in the competition (D4 L6). The draw half-time/Manchester United full-time double result is [4.5].

Manchester United have scored four goals in each of their last two home league games, picking up wins against Newcastle (4-1) and Norwich (4-0). They last scored 4+ goals in three consecutive home league games back in November 1997. Over 3.5 goals is [3.4].

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was made permanent manager in March 2019, Manchester United have lost as many Premier League games as they have won (11 each), collecting 42 points (W11 D9 L11) - the eight-highest tally in that time. Burnley are [8.6] to claim victory.

Burnley have failed to score a single first half goal in any of their last 11 Premier League matches, with each of their last 10 league goals scored in the second half. The 0-0 half-time score is [3.1].

Man Utd's Anthony Martial has scored in all three of his Premier League games against Burnley. Three different Man Utd players have scored in their first four PL appearances for the club against a specific side - Ruud van Nistelrooy (vs Spurs and Newcastle), Wayne Rooney (vs Newcastle) and Robin van Persie (vs Stoke). Martial is [2.1] to find the net.

Since August 2017, Chris Wood has scored more Premier League goals than any other Burnley player (29) - Wood also netted in the Clarets' 2-2 draw at Old Trafford last season. Wood is [4.2] to score.

This will be Manchester United's first game at Old Trafford in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to not feature the injured Marcus Rashford - since his Premier League debut, Rashford has scored more home league goals than any other Red Devils player (25). A Manchester United win and under 2.5 goals is [3.5].

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has registered at least one win over 26 of the 29 opponents he has faced in the Premier League - one of the three teams he is yet to defeat is Manchester United (P9 W0 D4 L5). You can back Burnley to pull off a shock at [6.6] in the Draw No Bet market.