Opta Stats: Manchester City v West Ham

Manchester City have won each of their last seven Premier League meetings with West Ham, scoring 23 goals and conceding just three in reply. A Manchester City win is [1.12].

West Ham have taken just four points from a possible 39 in Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium (W1 D1 L11), drawing 1-1 in January 2008 and winning 2-1 in September 2015. Manchester City are [1.44] to win half-time/full-time.

West Ham have lost 20 of their 23 Premier League away games against reigning champions (W1 D2), with their only victory coming at Manchester United in December 2001 (1-0). The draw half-time/Manchester City full-time double result is [5.4].

Manchester City have lost six Premier League games this season - as many as they had in their previous two campaigns combined. Manager Pep Guardiola has never lost seven matches in any of his previous 10 top-flight campaigns. A West Ham win is [27.0].

West Ham haven't won any of their last 16 league games in which they've conceded at least once (D4 L12) since winning 3-1 at Watford in August. The Hammers haven't kept a league clean sheet against Man City since November 2012, conceding in all 14 since. Over 3.5 goals is [1.63].

Manchester City have conceded 15.6% of the shots they've faced in the Premier League this season - the highest ratio registered by any team in a single campaign since we have this data available (2003-04). Both teams to score is [2.12].

West Ham have dropped a league-high 19 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, with the Hammers failing to win eight of their 14 games in which they've scored first this season (W6 D5 L3). The West Ham half-time/Manchester City full-time double result is [31.0].

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has won all eight of his meetings with West Ham in all competitions - in his managerial career, against no side does he have a better 100% winning record (also 8/8 vs Malaga and Watford). His team are [1.72] to win both halves.

Despite not registering a goal involvement until late October, Robert Snodgrass has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other West Ham player this season (9 - 5 goals, 4 assists). The Scotsman was involved in all three of their strikes against Brighton last time out (2 goals, 1 assist). Snodgrass is [8.0] to score.