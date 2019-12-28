Opta Stats: Manchester City v Sheffield United

Man City have never lost a Premier League match against Sheffield United (W3 D3), with this the first such meeting since a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane in December 2006. They are [1.25] to win.

Sheffield United have failed to score in their last seven away league visits to Manchester City, with five of the last six finishing 0-0. A 0-0 draw is [27.0].

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 37 Premier League home games against promoted sides (W33 D4) since a 0-2 loss against Reading in February 2007. Only Chelsea (43 games between 2001-2015) and Man Utd (40 games between 2002-2015) have had longer such runs in the competition. Manchester City are [1.8] to win half-time/full-time.

Sheffield United have lost 15 of their last 16 away league games against reigning top-flight champions, with their sole win in that time coming at Arsenal in August 1971. The draw half-time/Manchester City full-time double result is [4.7].

Since the turn of the century, Manchester City have only lost their final league game of a calendar twice (W8 D9 L2) - going down 1-4 against Charlton in 2000 and 0-1 at Liverpool in 2016. Sheffield United are [14.5] to pull off a shock.

When playing their final league game of a calendar year away from home, Sheffield United have lost 10 in a row, in a run stretching back to 1982. Their most recent such game was a 1-2 loss at Port Vale in League One in 2014. Manchester City are [2.5] to win both halves.

Manchester City have dropped points in three of their nine Premier League home games this season (W6 D1 L2), as many as in their previous 37 at the Etihad (W34 D1 L2). The Manchester City half-time/draw full-time double result is [26.0].

If Sheffield United avoid defeat, they will equal the English top-flight record for longest unbeaten away run from the start of a season for a promoted side (10, level with Burnley in 1947-48). They are [4.8] in the Double Chance market.

Sergio Agüero is Man City's highest Premier League goalscorer in home games this season with five goals, this despite the Argentine not finding the net at the Etihad since November 2nd. Aguero is [1.73] to score.

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick has had more shots (34) and shots on target (16) without scoring than any other Premier League player this season. He also has the highest expected goals total of any player not the find the net (6.1). Manchester City are [2.10] to win to nil.