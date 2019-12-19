Opta Stats: Manchester City v Leicester

Manchester City have won four of their last five Premier League meetings with Leicester. A Manchester City win is [1.4].

Leicester have lost their last three Premier League away games against Man City, having won four of their first five visits to Maine Road/Etihad Stadium in the competition (L1). Manchester City are [2.02] to win half-time/full-time.

Manchester City haven't lost consecutive home league games since February 2016 under Manuel Pellegrini. However, one of those games was against Leicester (1-3), which was also the last time the sides faced with Leicester above the Citizens in the table. Leicester are [8.4] to win.

Manchester City have won 249 Premier League games since 1st January 2010 - they could become just the second team in English top-flight history to reach 250 victories in a single decade, after Manchester United in the 2000s (255). The draw half-time/Manchester City full-time double result is [4.8].

Leicester have won their last four Premier League away games, by an aggregate score of 17-1. The Foxes have never previously won five consecutive away games in the top-flight. Leicester are [7.0] in the Draw No Bet market.

Leicester are winless in their last nine Premier League away games against reigning champions (D2 L7) since a 1-0 win against Man Utd in January 1998. The Foxes have failed to score in eight of those games. Manchester City are [2.8] to win to nil.

Leicester are one of just two teams with a 100% winning record when scoring first this season (along with Liverpool), winning all nine such games so far. The Foxes are [15.0] to win half-time/full-time.

Man City's Sergio Agüero has scored five goals in his five home Premier League games against Leicester, despite the Argentine failing to score in three of those matches. Aguero is [1.9] to find the net.

Leicester's Jamie Vardy has the most goals in the Premier League this season (16), while Man City's Kevin De Bruyne has the most assists (9). They're the top two players for most goal involvements in the competition this season (Vardy 19, De Bruyne 15). Vardy is [3.1] to score.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers' next defeat will be his 50th in the Premier League - only against Manchester United (8) has he lost more games in the competition than he has against Manchester City (4). A Manchester City win and both teams to score is [2.6].