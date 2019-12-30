Opta Stats: Manchester City v Everton

Man City have won their last four Premier League games against Everton - they've never won five in a row against the Toffees in the top-flight. They are [1.28] to win.

Everton are winless in their last eight Premier League away games against Man City (D4 L4), though three of their last four visits to the Etihad have ended level (L1). The draw is [7.0].

Manchester City have won their first league game in 12 of the last 13 calendar years, losing only against Sunderland in 2012 in that run. They are [1.86] to win half-time/full-time.

Everton have lost their last three Premier League games played on New Year's Day, failing to score each time. Their last such victory came back in 2012 (1-0 at West Brom). Manchester City are [2.4] to win to nil.

Manchester City have lost two of their last seven at the Etihad (W5 L2). An Everton win is [12.0].

Everton are looking to win consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since September 2016. They are [10.0] in the Draw No Bet market.

Man City's Gabriel Jesus has scored in each of his last four Premier League games against Everton, netting five goals in total. He's scored more goals against the Toffees in the competition than he has vs any other side (5). Jesus is [2.0] to score.

Carlo Ancelotti is looking to become only the second Everton manager to win each of his first three Premier League games in charge of the club, after Joe Royle in 1994. Everton are [4.4] Double Chance.

Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in 19 goals for Manchester City in the Premier League this season (seven goals and 12 assists) - only Leicester's Jamie Vardy has had a hand in more (20). Both teams to score is [1.78].

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored five Premier League goals in December 2019, the most by a Toffees player in a single month since Romelu Lukaku scored five in February 2017. Calvert-Lewin is [4.5] to score.