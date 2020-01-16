Opta Stats: Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Manchester City have won seven of their last nine Premier League games against Crystal Palace (W7 D1 L1), winning each of their last two. They are [1.12] to win.

Crystal Palace won 3-2 against Manchester City in their last away Premier League match at the Etihad. The Eagles are [32.0] to pull off another big shock.

In their last game, Man City won by a 5+ goal margin for the 15th time in 136 Premier League games under Pep Guardiola. They had won by such a margin in just 13 of their first 734 games in the competition. Over 4.5 goals is [2.8].

Crystal Palace have lost just one of their last nine Premier League games (W3 D5), with the Eagles coming from behind to win (1) or draw (3) four of those matches. The draw is [13.0].

Crystal Palace could become just the third team to win away against the reigning Premier League champions in consecutive seasons after Liverpool in 2000-01/2001-02 and Tottenham Hotspur in 2016-17/2017-18. They are [22.0] in the Draw No Bet market.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has never lost consecutive home league games against an opponent before - indeed, the Spaniard has lost just 13 of his 195 home top-flight games as a manager, losing more than once against only one opponent in that time (Man Utd, twice). Guardiola's side are [1.44] to win clinically with a half-time/full-time victory.

Pep Guardiola will be the fifth Man City manager to take charge of a Premier League game on his birthday - none of the previous four have won; Brian Horton (1995), Joe Royle (2001), Mark Hughes (2010) and Roberto Mancini (2011 & 2012). Crystal Palace are [8.6] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

Kevin De Bruyne has had a hand in eight goals in his last eight Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace for Manchester City (2 goals, 6 assists). De Bruyne is [2.6] to score.

Man City's Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last 13 Premier League appearances, scoring seven and assisting five. Mahrez is [2.2] to find the net.