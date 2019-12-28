Opta Stats: Liverpool v Wolves

Liverpool have lost just one of their 10 Premier League games against Wolves (W7 D2), winning the last five in a row by an aggregate score of 12-1. A Liverpool win is [1.32].

Wolves have lost 15 of their last 17 top-flight away games against Liverpool, winning the other two, 1-0 in January 1984 and December 2010. Wolves have failed to score in 10 of their last 14 league visits to Anfield. Liverpool are [2.2] to win to nil.

Liverpool have won their final league game in each of the last five calendar years, since losing 1-2 at Chelsea in 2013. They are [1.92] to win half-time/full-time.

Wolves have won their final league game in four of the last five calendar years, losing 1-2 at home to QPR in 2016. A Wolves win is [12.5].

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 49 Premier League home games (W39 D10). If they avoid defeat here it would be just the third unbeaten home run of 50+ games in English top-flight history (Chelsea 86, 2004-2008 and Liverpool 63, 1978-1980). The draw is [5.9].

Wolves are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League away games (W3 D4). They are [10.0] in the Draw No Bet market.

Liverpool have scored 87 Premier League goals in 2019 - in top-flight history, only in 1928 (88) and 1982 (106) have they scored more in a single calendar year. Over 2.5 goals is [1.61].

Since the start of last season, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided 20 assists in the Premier League, at least three more than any other player. Over 3.5 goals is [2.52].

Raul Jiménez has been involved in seven of Wolves' 13 away goals in the Premier League this season (4 goals, 3 assists), including six of their last 10 on the road. Jiminez is [4.5] to score.