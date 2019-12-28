Opta Stats: Liverpool v Wolves
Can Liverpool maintain their unbeaten record when they host Wolves? Opta has the answers.
"Liverpool have won their final league game in each of the last five calendar years, since losing 1-2 at Chelsea in 2013."
Liverpool have lost just one of their 10 Premier League games against Wolves (W7 D2), winning the last five in a row by an aggregate score of 12-1. A Liverpool win is [1.32].
Wolves have lost 15 of their last 17 top-flight away games against Liverpool, winning the other two, 1-0 in January 1984 and December 2010. Wolves have failed to score in 10 of their last 14 league visits to Anfield. Liverpool are [2.2] to win to nil.
Liverpool have won their final league game in each of the last five calendar years, since losing 1-2 at Chelsea in 2013. They are [1.92] to win half-time/full-time.
Wolves have won their final league game in four of the last five calendar years, losing 1-2 at home to QPR in 2016. A Wolves win is [12.5].
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 49 Premier League home games (W39 D10). If they avoid defeat here it would be just the third unbeaten home run of 50+ games in English top-flight history (Chelsea 86, 2004-2008 and Liverpool 63, 1978-1980). The draw is [5.9].
Wolves are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League away games (W3 D4). They are [10.0] in the Draw No Bet market.
Liverpool have scored 87 Premier League goals in 2019 - in top-flight history, only in 1928 (88) and 1982 (106) have they scored more in a single calendar year. Over 2.5 goals is [1.61].
Since the start of last season, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided 20 assists in the Premier League, at least three more than any other player. Over 3.5 goals is [2.52].
Raul Jiménez has been involved in seven of Wolves' 13 away goals in the Premier League this season (4 goals, 3 assists), including six of their last 10 on the road. Jiminez is [4.5] to score.