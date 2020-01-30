Opta Stats: Liverpool v Southampton

Liverpool have won their last five Premier League games against Southampton, scoring 13 goals and conceding just two in this run. They are [1.3] to win again.

Southampton have won three of their last 30 away top-flight matches against Liverpool (D10 L17) and are winless in five (D2 L3) since winning 1-0 in September 2013. The draw is [6.2].

Liverpool have won their last 19 Premier League home games - only Manchester City have ever had a longer such run in the competition (20 between March 2011-March 2012). Indeed, in top-flight history only four teams have ever won 20+ consecutive home league games, with Liverpool holding the outright record (21 between January-December 1972). Liverpool are [1.91] to win half-time/full-time.

Southampton have won just four of their 40 away Premier League matches on Merseyside against Everton and Liverpool (D11 L25), winning none of their last 11 visits (D4 L7). The draw half-time/Liverpool full-time double result is [4.4].

As well as being unbeaten in 52 Premier League home games, Liverpool have scored in each of their last 27 at Anfield in the competition. They last scored in more in a row in the top-flight between May 1967 and February 1969 (38 games). A Liverpool win and over 2.5 goals is [1.8].

Southampton have won 65% of their Premier League points this season away from home (20/31) - in the history of the competition, only Crystal Palace in 1997-98 (67%) have won a higher share on the road over a full season. You can back them avoid defeat in the Double Chance market at [4.2].

Southampton have won their last four Premier League away games - only once in their league history have Saints won five in a row on the road, doing so between April-August 2011 between League One and the Championship. A Southampton win is [13.0].

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in six goals in five Premier League appearances against Southampton (5 goals, 1 assist), scoring three goals in two games at Anfield. Salah is [1.93] to score.

Southampton's top scorer this season Danny Ings scored in Saints' 1-2 loss against Liverpool in August. Only two players have scored home and away in the same Premier League season against Liverpool having previously played for the Reds in the competition - Dean Saunders in 1992-93 and Jonjo Shelvey in 2013-14. Ings is [3.6] to find the net.

No player has scored more home Premier League goals this season than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (10). He's just the second player to reach double figures at Anfield in three consecutive Premier League seasons, after Robbie Fowler (1994-95 to 1996-97). Salah is [4.6] to score the first goal.