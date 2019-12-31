Opta Stats: Liverpool v Sheffield United

Liverpool won the reverse fixture against Sheffield United 1-0, and are looking to do the league double over the Blades for the first time since the 1990-91 campaign. They are [1.28] to win.

Sheffield United have won just one of their last 13 away games against Liverpool in all competitions (D1 L11), picking up a 2-1 win in the Premier League in April 1994. Liverpool are [1.87] to win half-time/full-time.

Under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have won all 11 of their home league games against promoted sides by an aggregate score of 33-4. The Reds are unbeaten in their last 26 such games at Anfield since losing 1-2 against Blackpool in October 2010 under Roy Hodgson (W21 D5). Liverpool are [2.6] to win both halves.

Liverpool have won their first league game in just one of the last five calendar years (D2 L2). They lost their first league game of 2019 against Man City, their only Premier League defeat of 2018-19. The draw is [6.4].

Sheffield United beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park earlier this season - they've not won away against both Merseyside clubs in the same league campaign since 1965-66, a season that saw Liverpool win the league and Everton win the FA Cup. The Blades are [14.0] to pull off a big shock.

Liverpool are looking to keep five consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since September 2007 under Rafael Benitez. They are [2.1] to win to nil.

In Premier League history, only three newly-promoted teams have won away from home against a team starting the day top of the table - Ipswich at Norwich in December 1992, Derby at Man Utd in April 1997 and Hull at Arsenal in September 2008 (P63 W3 D12 L48). Sheffield United are [11.5] in the Draw No Bet market.

Liverpool's Sadio Mané was involved in 21 goals in his 19 Premier League home games in 2019, scoring 18 and assisting three at Anfield; more than any other Premier League player at home in the calendar year. Mane is [2.2] to score.

No keeper has kept more Premier League clean sheets than Sheffield United's Dean Henderson this season (7). Among all goalkeepers to play more than once this term, only Liverpool's Alisson (one every 185 minutes) has a better minutes per goal conceded ratio than Henderson (one every 107 minutes). Under 2.5 goals is [2.5].

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has won his last 19 Premier League games against English managers, the longest ever such winning run by a manager in the competition's history. The last time he failed to win such a game was at Sam Allardyce's Everton in April 2018 (0-0), while his last such defeat was against Allardyce's Crystal Palace in April 2017 (1-2), which was also Liverpool's last home league defeat. A Liverpool win and under 2.5 goals is [3.8].