Opta Stats: Liverpool v Manchester United

Since completing a league double over Man Utd in 2013-14, Liverpool have won just one of their 11 Premier League games against the Red Devils (D5 L5). The draw is [5.4].

Manchester United are winless in their last four away matches against Liverpool in all competitions (D2 L2) since a 1-0 win in January 2016 in the Premier League. A Liverpool win is [1.4].

Liverpool have lost 28 Premier League matches against Manchester United, eight more than against any other club. A Manchester United win is [9.6].

Liverpool will face Manchester United at Anfield for a league game starting the day top of the table for the first time since September 1990, winning 4-0 under Kenny Dalglish. They are [2.32] to win to nil.

Among the 31 teams Jürgen Klopp has faced 10 or more times during his managerial career, his worst win ratio is against Manchester United (20% - P10 W2 D6 L2). The visitors are [3.4] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

Manchester United have lost their last two away Premier League games on Merseyside against Liverpool and Everton; they haven't lost three in a row in the top-flight since April 1979. The draw half-time/Liverpool full-time double result is [4.4].

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 38 Premier League games (W33 D5), the third longest such run in the competition's history. They are [2.04] to win half-time/full-time.

Liverpool have scored in all 21 of their Premier League games so far this season - the last side to score in each of their first 22 games of a season in the competition were Arsenal in 2001-02, who scored in all 38 games in a title-winning term. A Liverpool win and over 2.5 goals is [2.0].

Coming into this weekend's matches, no player has scored the opening goal in more different Premier League games this season than Man Utd's Marcus Rashford (6). Rashford has also scored what proved to be the winning goal five times this term, with only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah netting more winners (6). The England forward is [10.0] to score the first goal.

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has scored four Premier League goals this season - the last teenager to net more in a single campaign in the competition was Marcus Rashford in 2016-17 (5). Greenwood is [5.4] to score.