Opta Stats: Leicester v West Ham

Leicester have lost just one of their last 10 Premier League meetings with West Ham (W5 D4), a 0-2 home loss in May 2018. A Leicester win is [1.57].

Having won their first two Premier League away games against Leicester, West Ham have won just two of their subsequent 10 visits (D4 L4), with their only win at the King Power Stadium coming in May 2018 (2-0). The draw is [4.7].

Away from home, West Ham are winless in their last six evening kick-offs in the Premier League (7pm or later), drawing one, losing five and failing to score a single goal since beating Southampton 2-1 in December 2018. Leicester are [2.9] to win to nil.

Leicester have lost their last two Premier League home games, more than they had in their previous 15 at King Power Stadium in the competition (W11 D3 L1). They've conceded six goals in those two defeats, as many as they'd shipped in their previous 13 at home. West Ham are [6.4] to win.

West Ham have won just three of their last nine Premier League games when going ahead (W3 D3 L3), dropping 15 points across those matches. The West Ham half-time/draw full-time double result is [21.0].

Leicester have lost four of their last six Premier League games (W2) - only one fewer than they lost in their first 27 league games under Brendan Rodgers (W17 D5 L5). West Ham are [5.0] in the Draw No Bet market.

Leicester haven't lost three consecutive Premier League games since the final three games of Claude Puel's reign as manager - meanwhile, current manager Brendan Rodgers hasn't lost three league games in a row since November 2014 with Liverpool. West Ham are [2.72] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

This will be West Ham manager David Moyes' 50th Premier League away game against a side starting the day in the top four - the Scotsman has won just one of his 49 such games so far (D15 L33), with his Everton side beating third-placed Man City 2-1 in December 2010. A Leicester win and both teams to score is [3.1].

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has attempted just three shots in his last three Premier League appearances - his first shot of 2020 was a penalty that was saved by Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope. Under 2.5 goals is [2.4].

West Ham striker Sébastien Haller scored with three of his first seven shots in the Premier League but has since found the net with just three of his subsequent 40 efforts at goal. Under 1.5 goals is [4.9].