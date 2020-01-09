Opta Stats: Leicester v Southampton

Leicester earned the biggest away win in English top-flight history in the reverse fixture against Southampton, winning 9-0 at St Mary's in October. They last did the Premier League double over Saints in 1999-2000. A Leicester win is [1.65].

Southampton won this exact fixture 1-0 last season - they've never won back-to-back away league games against Leicester before. A Southampton victory is [6.0].

The most goals a team has scored against an opponent in a single Premier League season is 12 - Blackburn against Nottingham Forest in 1995-96 and Tottenham against Wigan in 2009-10. Over 3.5 goals is [2.76].

Since losing 9-0 to Leicester, Southampton have conceded just 13 Premier League goals in 11 games - in this time, only Liverpool (7) and Leicester (11) have conceded fewer. Under 2.5 goals is [2.36].

Southampton have collected 16 points from their last eight Premier League games (W5 D1 L2), one more than in their previous 20 games in the competition (W3 D6 L11). They are [4.2] to add to their tally with a draw.

Leicester's Ayoze Pérez has scored a hat-trick in last two Premier League appearances against Southampton, including in the Foxes 9-0 win in October. No player has ever scored 3+ goals in three consecutive games against an opponent, with Luis Suárez against Norwich the only player to score three hat-tricks against a side in the competition. Perez is [3.25] to score.

Leicester's Jamie Vardy has scored five Premier League goals against Southampton, with all these coming at St Mary's (including a hat-trick in October's 9-0 win). He's [1.67] to score his first goal at home against the Saints.

Brendan Rodgers has won as many Premier League games in 31 matches in charge of Leicester as his predecessor Claude Puel did in 56 games (19 wins); only three of 24 players used by Rodgers never appeared under Puel (Ayoze Pérez, Dennis Praet, James Justin). Leicester are [2.5] to win half-time/full-time.

Among players with at least five Premier League goals this season, the two players with the best shot conversion rate are Leicester's Jamie Vardy (35%) and Southampton's Danny Ings (27%). Ings is [2.8] to score.

Only Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (34) has started more open play sequences ending in a shot than Leicester's Wilfried Ndidi (29) in the Premier League this season. Since the start of last season, Ndidi has started 830 open play sequences, 74 more than any other player (Southampton's Pierre-Emile Højbjerg is second with 756). Over 2.5 goals is [1.7].