Opta Stats: Leicester v Liverpool

Leicester have lost four of their last five Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D1) since winning 3-1 in February 2017. A Liverpool win is [2.14].

Liverpool have won their last two Premier League away games against Leicester - they've never won three consecutive away matches against them in top-flight history. They are [1.58] in the Draw No Bet market.

Both teams have found the net in each of the last seven Premier League meetings between Leicester and Liverpool. In the previous 20 meetings between them in the competition, both teams had scored in just eight matches. Both teams to score is [1.6].

Leicester and Liverpool faced on Boxing Day in the Foxes' title winning campaign of 2015-16 - the Reds won 1-0 at Anfield, inflicting one of just three league defeats on Leicester that season. Another 1-0 win for Liverpool is [12.5].

Liverpool have won their last four Boxing Day matches in the Premier League, by an aggregate score of 11-0. They've never won five consecutive such matches in their league history. Liverpool are [4.3] to give to nil.

Liverpool have won 29 Premier League games in 2019 - only once in their history have the Reds won more top-flight games in a single calendar year (33 in 1982). A Liverpool win and both teams to score is [3.6].

At the start of the day, Liverpool are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. In English top-flight history, the only side to be 10+ points clear at Christmas and not win the title were Newcastle United in 1995-96. Liverpool are [1.17] to win the Premier League.

Leicester lost their last Premier League game, conceding as many goals in their 1-3 defeat against Man City as they had in their previous eight combined in the league. The Foxes haven't lost back-to-back league games since their final three under Claude Puel in February. Liverpool are [3.5] to win half-time/full-time.

In Premier League history, only Andy Cole (11) and Thierry Henry (8) have scored more Premier League goals against Liverpool than Leicester's Jamie Vardy (7). Indeed, Vardy has scored in each of his last three home games against Liverpool in the competition (5 goals). Vardy is [2.3] to score.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mané has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last nine starts in all competitions (4 goals, 6 assists), registering at least one assist in his last four starts. Mane is [2.7] to add to his goal tally.