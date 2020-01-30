Opta Stats: Leicester v Chelsea

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games against Chelsea (W1 D3), their best run since a run of five without defeat between April 1999 and February 2001. The draw is [3.8].

Chelsea have won five of their last seven Premier League away matches against Leicester (D1 L1), with their only defeat in this run coming during Leicester's title-winning season in December 2015. A Chelsea win is [2.74].

No team has won more away Premier League games against Leicester at the King Power Stadium than Chelsea (4, level with Liverpool and Spurs). Chelsea are [1.97] in the Draw No Bet market.

The home team has won none of the last six Premier League meetings between Leicester and Chelsea (D3 L3), with the last home win coming in October 2016 when Chelsea won 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are [1.55] in the Double Chance market.

Leicester have lost two of their last three Premier League home games, though they did win 4-1 against West Ham last time out. Another Leicester win is [2.68].

From their first six away league games this season, Chelsea won 15 of a possible 18 points (W5 D0 L1), scoring 18 goals in this run. In their last six on the road, they've won 7/18 points (W2 D1 L3), while netting just seven goals. Leicester are [1.97] Draw No Bet.

Leicester's Brendan Rodgers has faced Chelsea 13 times in his managerial career; no side has he faced more. However, he is winless in all 13 of his meetings with the Blues (D7 L6), only losing more often against Manchester United (9). The draw half-time/Chelsea full-time double result is [7.0].

Leicester's Harvey Barnes has scored in consecutive Premier League matches, having scored in just two of his first 39 appearances in the competition. He's never scored in three consecutive league matches within the top four tiers of English football. Barnes is [6.0] to find the net.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has a 100% record from the penalty spot for the Blues in the Premier League, scoring four out of four. Since the start of last season, 27% of his touches in the opposition box have been penalties (4 of 15). Jorginho is [6.0] to score.