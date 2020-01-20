To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Australian Open Tips

Big Bash Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Opta Stats: Everton v Newcastle

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti.
Will Carlo Ancelotti have the answers when Everton host Newcastle?
Join today
View market

Only goal difference separates Everton and Newcastle. Opta tries to prise them apart.

"Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored six of Everton’s last nine Premier League goals; Calvert-Lewin has nine Premier League goals this season and could become only the second Englishman in the last 13 seasons to score 10 league goals in a season for Everton, along with Wayne Rooney in 2017-18."

Calvert-Lewin is [2.38] to find the net.

Everton have won 11 of their last 16 Premier League meetings with Newcastle (D2 L3) - more than they had in their first 33 against them in the competition (W10 D8 L15). They are [1.58] to win.

Everton have lost just one of their last 15 home league games against Newcastle (W10 D4), going down 0-1 in September 2010. The draw is [4.4].

Everton are unbeaten in their last four home league games (W3 D1), keeping a clean sheet in each of their last three. They are [2.52] to win to nil.

Away from home, Newcastle have won two of their last three evening kick-offs in the Premier League (7pm or later), more than they had in their previous 21 such games in the competition (W1 D6 L14). A Newcastle victory is [7.0].

Newcastle have won just three of their last 31 Premier League away games against the six ever-present sides (D3 L25), with all three of those victories coming against Spurs. The draw half-time/Everton full-time double result is [4.5].

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has never lost a home Premier League game against a team starting the day in the bottom-half on 19 previous occasions (W15 D4). The Toffees are [2.42] to win half-time/full-time.

The two teams with the highest percentage of headed goals in the Premier League this season are Everton (38%) and Newcastle (32%). Both teams to score is [2.0].

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored six of Everton's last nine Premier League goals; Calvert-Lewin has nine Premier League goals this season and could become only the second Englishman in the last 13 seasons to score 10 league goals in a season for Everton, along with Wayne Rooney in 2017-18. Calvert-Lewin is [2.38] to find the net.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce inflicted Carlo Ancelotti's heaviest home defeat of his entire managerial career in November 2010, winning 3-0 with Sunderland at Chelsea. Newcastle are [5.4] in the Draw No Bet market.

Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin registered his first Premier League assist against Chelsea - the Magpies have won 64% of their league games when he's started this season (P11 W7 D2 L2), compared to just 8% when he hasn't started (P12 W1 D3 L8). Saint-Maximin is [6.0] to score himself.

Dan Fitch 2019/20 Season P/L

Staked: 502.00 pts
Returned: 496.91 pts
P/L: -5.09 pts

Dan Fitch,

More Opta

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles