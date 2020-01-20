Opta Stats: Everton v Newcastle

Everton have won 11 of their last 16 Premier League meetings with Newcastle (D2 L3) - more than they had in their first 33 against them in the competition (W10 D8 L15). They are [1.58] to win.

Everton have lost just one of their last 15 home league games against Newcastle (W10 D4), going down 0-1 in September 2010. The draw is [4.4].

Everton are unbeaten in their last four home league games (W3 D1), keeping a clean sheet in each of their last three. They are [2.52] to win to nil.

Away from home, Newcastle have won two of their last three evening kick-offs in the Premier League (7pm or later), more than they had in their previous 21 such games in the competition (W1 D6 L14). A Newcastle victory is [7.0].

Newcastle have won just three of their last 31 Premier League away games against the six ever-present sides (D3 L25), with all three of those victories coming against Spurs. The draw half-time/Everton full-time double result is [4.5].

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has never lost a home Premier League game against a team starting the day in the bottom-half on 19 previous occasions (W15 D4). The Toffees are [2.42] to win half-time/full-time.

The two teams with the highest percentage of headed goals in the Premier League this season are Everton (38%) and Newcastle (32%). Both teams to score is [2.0].

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored six of Everton's last nine Premier League goals; Calvert-Lewin has nine Premier League goals this season and could become only the second Englishman in the last 13 seasons to score 10 league goals in a season for Everton, along with Wayne Rooney in 2017-18. Calvert-Lewin is [2.38] to find the net.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce inflicted Carlo Ancelotti's heaviest home defeat of his entire managerial career in November 2010, winning 3-0 with Sunderland at Chelsea. Newcastle are [5.4] in the Draw No Bet market.

Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin registered his first Premier League assist against Chelsea - the Magpies have won 64% of their league games when he's started this season (P11 W7 D2 L2), compared to just 8% when he hasn't started (P12 W1 D3 L8). Saint-Maximin is [6.0] to score himself.