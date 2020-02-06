Opta Stats: Everton v Crystal Palace

Everton are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (W4 D6). The draw is [3.9].

Four of Crystal Palace's five Premier League wins against Everton have been at Goodison Park (80%). At no side have they won more Premier League away games as they have against the Toffees (also 4 vs Leicester). A Crystal Palace win is [6.6].

After losing eight of their last 11 Premier League games under Marco Silva (W2 D1), Everton have lost just one of their last 10 under Duncan Ferguson/Carlo Ancelotti (W5 D4). Indeed, only Liverpool (30) have won more points over their last 10 Premier League games than Everton (19). An Everton victory is [1.68].

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 10 Premier League games (D6 L3), with the Eagles winless in six since beating West Ham in December (D4 L2). The draw half-time/Everton full-time double result is [4.7].

Crystal Palace are without a clean sheet in nine Premier League games, the longest current run in the competition. Over 2.5 goals is [2.16].

Everton have scored a league-high 61% of their Premier League goals in the first-half of games this season (19/31). Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have scored the lowest ratio before half-time (23%), with just five of their 22 goals coming in the opening 45 minutes. Everton are [2.7] to win half-time/full-time.

Crystal Palace have had fewer shots on target than any other Premier League side this season (77). Their rate of 3.1 shots on target per game is the Eagles' lowest in a single campaign in the competition that we have on record (since 1997-98). Under 2.5 goals is [1.83].

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the highest Premier League goalscorer this season among players who haven't provided a single assist so far (10). Calvert-Lewin is [2.5] to score.

Theo Walcott 90th minute winner in Everton's last game against Watford was his first goal in 18 Premier League games this season - he last scored in consecutive league games in August 2018. Walcott is [6.0] to find the net again.