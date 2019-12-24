Opta Stats: Everton v Burnley

None of the 11 Premier League meetings between Everton and Burnley have finished level, with Everton winning six to Burnley's five. An Everton victory is [1.76].

Burnley have won five of their 11 Premier League meetings with Everton - no side have they beaten more in the competition. The Clarets are [5.6] to win.

Everton and Burnley also faced on Boxing Day in the Premier League last season, with the Toffees running out 5-1 winners at Turf Moor. It was their biggest win on this day since 1999 (5-0 vs Sunderland). Everton are [2.76] to win half-time/full-time.

Everton have lost their last two Premier League Boxing Day home games. They've never lost three in a row at home on the day in their league history. Burnley are [4.1] in the Draw No Bet market.

Burnley have won just one of their last 15 away league games played on Boxing Day (D4 L10), with that victory coming at Barnsley in the Championship in 2010 (2-1). The draw is [3.9].

Following their goalless draw with Arsenal last time out, Everton are looking to record back-to-back clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since their opening two games this season. Under 2.5 goals is [1.93].

Burnley have won their last two Premier League games, both by a 1-0 scoreline. They last won three in a row in the competition in April this year, while they last won three in a row without conceding back in November 2017. A 1-0 Burnley win is [17.0].

This will be Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge of Everton. Of all managers to have taken charge of at least 30 Premier League games, the Italian has the fifth best win rate in the competition (63.2% - won 48/76). An Everton win and over 2.5 goals is [2.8].

After winning his first nine Premier League meetings with English managers by an aggregate score of 30-6, new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has won fewer than half of his subsequent 13 meetings with English bosses (W6 D4 L3). Burnley is [2.28] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

Burnley have scored six goals in the final five minutes of Premier League matches this season, more than any other side. Three of their last four goals have been scored in the final five minutes, including Jay Rodriguez's winning goal against Bournemouth. The draw half-time/Burnley full-time double result is [12.0].