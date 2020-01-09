Opta Stats: Everton v Brighton

The home side has never lost in the five Premier League meetings between Everton and Brighton (W4 D1), with the Toffees winning both games at Goodison Park. Everton are [1.93] to win.

Brighton have never won away against Everton in any competition, drawing two and losing five of their visits. The draw is [3.9].

Everton have kept nine clean sheets in their last 15 home Premier League games (W9 D3 L3), recording a shutout in each of their last two games. The Toffees are [3.5] to win to nil.

Brighton have lost five of their last seven Premier League away games (W1 D1); since the start of the 2017-18 season, the Seagulls have lost more top-flight away matches than any other club (30). Everton are [3.1] to win half-time/full-time.

Since Carlo Ancelotti's first Premier League match in charge on Boxing Day, Everton have had more shots than any other team (50). Over 2.5 goals is [1.86].

Everton have won none of their last 34 Premier League games when conceding first (D6 L28), a run stretching back to December 2017. Brighton are [4.4] to win.

Brighton's Alireza Jahanbakhsh has scored with each of his two shots on target in the Premier League this season, scoring in his last two games. He could become the first Iranian to score in three Premier League games in a row (Ashkan Dejagah scored in two in a row in March 2014 for Fulham). Jahanbakhsh is [5.0] to score.

Among defenders, only Trent Alexander-Arnold (59) has created more chances in the Premier League this season than Everton's Lucas Digne (46). Since the start of last season, no player has created as many chances (117) or has more assists for the Toffees in the Premier League than the Frenchman (7). Over 3.5 goals is [3.2].

Carlo Ancelotti is set to face Brighton for the first time in the Premier League - the Italian has beaten 21 of the 22 teams he has faced in the competition, with his current side Everton the only one he's failed to beat (P4 W0 D2 L2). An Everton win and both teams to score is [3.7].