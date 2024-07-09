Euro 2024 Semi-Final Opta Stats: Two bets from 15/8 to 9/2 on Tuesday and Wednesday
James Mackie looks to the best Opta stats for Tuesday and Wednesday's semi-final matches at Euro 2024 and picks out two tips.
-
Lamine Yamal an assist machine during Euro 2024
-
Harry Kane to be England's big game player
-
-
-
Spain v France - 20:00 - Tuesday
Lamine Yamal the creative wizard for Spain
The Opta Stat:
"Lamine Yamal has created 14 chances for his Spain teammates at EURO 2024, the most by a Spaniard at a
major tournament since Xavi at EURO 2012 (25). He has three assists, with no Spanish player ever
registering more at a single European Championship tournament, while his 14 chances created is the most
by a teenager at a major tournament Opta has on record (since 1966 for World Cup, 1980 for EURO)."
Netherlands v England - 20:00 - Wednesday
Harry Kane to be England's big game player
The Opta Stat:
"Coming into the EURO 2024 semi-finals, no player has scored more knockout stage goals in the
competition's history than England's Harry Kane (5, level with Antoine Griezmann). Kane scored in the
semi-final of EURO 2020 against Denmark; only two players have ever scored at this stage of consecutive
UEFA European Championships - Viktor Ponedelnik and Valentin Ivanov, both for USSR in 1960/1964."
