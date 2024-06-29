Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Two bets from 15/8 to 11/2 on Saturday
James Mackie looks to the best Opta stats for Saturday's round of 16 matches at Euro 2024 and picks out two tips.
Kai Havertz a shot machine for Germany
Dan Ndoye can score in back to back games
England v Slovakia Superboost
Betfair customers have voted for Sunday's Superboost to be 'England NOT to have a shot in the first 10 minutes (v Slovakia)'. They clearly know their stuff, as the Three Lions have failed to have a single attempt in the opening 10 minutes of any of their three Euro 2024 games so far.
The selection has had a (super) boost up to 3/14.00!
Dan Ndoye the main man for Switzerland
The Opta Stat:
"Dan Ndoye has had twice as many shots (9) as any other Switzerland player at Euro 2024, averaging three per game."
Havertz to make it two against Denmark
The Opta Stat:
"Kai Havertz is averaging 3.3 shots per game at Euro 2024 (10 in total), having two or more in each game and a total of six last time out against Switzerland."
Recommended bets
