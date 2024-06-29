Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Two bets from 15/8 to 11/2 on Saturday

England v Slovakia Superboost

Betfair customers have voted for Sunday's Superboost to be 'England NOT to have a shot in the first 10 minutes (v Slovakia)'. They clearly know their stuff, as the Three Lions have failed to have a single attempt in the opening 10 minutes of any of their three Euro 2024 games so far.

The selection has had a (super) boost up to 3/14.00!

Recommended Bet Back England not to have a shot in the first 10 mins (v Slovakia) - was 2/1 NOW SBK 3/1

Switzerland v Italy - 17:00

Dan Ndoye the main man for Switzerland

The Opta Stat:



"Dan Ndoye has had twice as many shots (9) as any other Switzerland player at Euro 2024, averaging three per game."

Recommended Bet Back Dan Ndoye to score anytime SBK 11/2

Germany v Denmark - 20:00

Havertz to make it two against Denmark

The Opta Stat:



"Kai Havertz is averaging 3.3 shots per game at Euro 2024 (10 in total), having two or more in each game and a total of six last time out against Switzerland."

Recommended Bet Back Kai Havertz to score anytime SBK 15/8

