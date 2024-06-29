Opta

Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Two bets from 15/8 to 11/2 on Saturday

Kai Havertz, Germany
Can Kai Havertz add his second goal at Euro 2024

James Mackie looks to the best Opta stats for Saturday's round of 16 matches at Euro 2024 and picks out two tips.

England v Slovakia Superboost

Betfair customers have voted for Sunday's Superboost to be 'England NOT to have a shot in the first 10 minutes (v Slovakia)'. They clearly know their stuff, as the Three Lions have failed to have a single attempt in the opening 10 minutes of any of their three Euro 2024 games so far.

The selection has had a (super) boost up to 3/14.00!

Recommended Bet

Back England not to have a shot in the first 10 mins (v Slovakia) - was 2/1 NOW

SBK3/1

Switzerland v Italy - 17:00

Dan Ndoye the main man for Switzerland

The Opta Stat:

"Dan Ndoye has had twice as many shots (9) as any other Switzerland player at Euro 2024, averaging three per game."

Recommended Bet

Back Dan Ndoye to score anytime

SBK11/2

Germany v Denmark - 20:00

Havertz to make it two against Denmark

The Opta Stat:

"Kai Havertz is averaging 3.3 shots per game at Euro 2024 (10 in total), having two or more in each game and a total of six last time out against Switzerland."

Recommended Bet

Back Kai Havertz to score anytime

SBK15/8

England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next

Listen to Football... Only Bettor for more Saturday tips!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2024

Spain v Georgia: La Roja's dynamic attack to overcome heroic Mamardashvili

  • Jamie Kemp
Fabian Ruiz celebrates scoring against Croatia
Euro 2024

France v Belgium: Dembele to help side move into quarters

  • Abigail Davies
Ousmane Dembele - France
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Last 16 Stat Pack: Jeremy Doku to dazzle and 11/4 Jules Kounde bet

  • Lewis Jones
Stats tips for Euro 2024 on Day 18

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Spain v Georgia: La Roja's dynamic attack to overcome heroic Mamardashvili

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Last 16 Stat Pack: Jeremy Doku to dazzle and 11/4 Jules Kounde bet

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Last 16 Predictions: Back 6/4 Mbappe on the Betfair Exchange

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Portugal v Slovenia: Underdogs up for the fight

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Day 18 Cheat Sheet: Best tips and Euros podcast as last 16 continues

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

England preview as Switzerland and Germany storm through

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Germany v Denmark & Italy v Switzerland preview. Plus, insights & trends from the group stages

  • Editor