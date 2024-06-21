Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Three bets for a big Friday at the Euros

Slovakia can upset the odds to continue winning run

Poland are a resilient side and can avoid defeat

Gakpo in hot form for The Netherlands

Slovakia v Ukraine - 14:00

Back Slovakian winning machine

The Opta stat:

"Slovakia have won 10 of their last 14 matches in all competitions (D1 L3) - their previous 10 wins before this came over a period of 38 games."

Recommended Bet Back Slovakia to win EXC 4.0

Poland v Austria - 17:00

Poles to avoid consecutive defeats

The Opta stat:

"Poland lost their opening match of EURO 2024 2-1 against the Netherlands, but they've never lost consecutive games within the same edition of the UEFA European Championship before."ol

Recommended Bet Back Poland double chance SBK 4/6

Netherlands v France - 20:00

Cody Gakpo has scored in all four of his starts for the Netherlands in the group stages of major tournaments (World Cup/EUROs). In all competitions, the Liverpool forward has been involved in six goals in his last eight appearances for Oranje (4 goals, 2 assists).