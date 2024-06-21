Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Three bets for a big Friday at the Euros
Joe Dyer identifies the stats to follow for the three friday kick-offs at Euro 2024 incuding bets at 3/14.00 and 21/10
-
Slovakia can upset the odds to continue winning run
-
Poland are a resilient side and can avoid defeat
-
Gakpo in hot form for The Netherlands
-
Slovakia v Ukraine - 14:00
Back Slovakian winning machine
The Opta stat:
"Slovakia have won 10 of their last 14 matches in all competitions (D1 L3) - their previous 10 wins before this came over a period of 38 games."
Listen to Football...Only Bettor for Friday's best bets at Euro 2024
Poland v Austria - 17:00
Poles to avoid consecutive defeats
The Opta stat:
"Poland lost their opening match of EURO 2024 2-1 against the Netherlands, but they've never lost consecutive games within the same edition of the UEFA European Championship before."ol
Netherlands v France - 20:00
Cody Gakpo has scored in all four of his starts for the Netherlands in the group stages of major tournaments (World Cup/EUROs). In all competitions, the Liverpool forward has been involved in six goals in his last eight appearances for Oranje (4 goals, 2 assists).
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
