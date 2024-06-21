Opta

Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Three bets for a big Friday at the Euros

  Joe Dyer
  • 2:00 min read
Cody Gakpo
Can Cody Gakpo contribute again?

Joe Dyer identifies the stats to follow for the three friday kick-offs at Euro 2024 incuding bets at 3/14.00 and 21/10

Slovakia v Ukraine - 14:00

Back Slovakian winning machine

The Opta stat:

"Slovakia have won 10 of their last 14 matches in all competitions (D1 L3) - their previous 10 wins before this came over a period of 38 games."

Recommended Bet

Back Slovakia to win

EXC4.0

Listen to Football...Only Bettor for Friday's best bets at Euro 2024

Poland v Austria - 17:00

Poles to avoid consecutive defeats

The Opta stat:

"Poland lost their opening match of EURO 2024 2-1 against the Netherlands, but they've never lost consecutive games within the same edition of the UEFA European Championship before."ol

Recommended Bet

Back Poland double chance

SBK4/6

Netherlands v France - 20:00

Cody Gakpo has scored in all four of his starts for the Netherlands in the group stages of major tournaments (World Cup/EUROs). In all competitions, the Liverpool forward has been involved in six goals in his last eight appearances for Oranje (4 goals, 2 assists).

Recommended Bet

Back Cody Gakpo to score or assist

SBK21/10

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

