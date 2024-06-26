Opta Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Four bets from 11/8 to 4/1 on Wednesday

Will Kevin de Bruyne help Belgium to another win

Mike Norman looks to the best Opta stats for day 13 of Euro 2024 to find four tips on Wednesday...

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets! Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.