Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Four bets from 11/8 to 4/1 on Wednesday
Mike Norman looks to the best Opta stats for day 13 of Euro 2024 to find four tips on Wednesday...
Both teams will progress if Slovakia & Romania draw
Belgium and KDB starting to impress
Czech Republic tend to struggle in final group game
Rotated Portugal can still get plenty of shots away
Bore draw suits both teams
The Opta Stat:
"Romania are looking to progress from the group stage of the UEFA European Championship for just the second time, in their sixth appearance at the finals. Slovakia are looking to reach the knockout stages of a third major tournament, along with the 2010 World Cup and EURO 2016. They haven't won their third group game since 2010."
Ukraine v Belgium - 17:00
Belgium get better as tournament progresses
The Opta Stat:
"Belgium have lost just one of their last 17 games in all competitions (W11 D5), their 0-1 loss to Slovakia in their opening game of this year's EUROs. Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in 31 goals in his last 32 appearances for Belgium in all competitions (12 goals, 19 assists), while he has scored three goals in his last five games for his country, as many as his previous 17 beforehand."
Czech Republic v Turkey - 20:00
Turkey can prevail in entertaining clash
The Opta Stat:
"Czech Republic have only won one of their last eight group stage games at the UEFA European Championship (D3 L4), beating Scotland 2-0 at the 2020 edition. They have alternated between progressing (4 times) and being eliminated (3 times) from each of their last seven EURO group participations, progressing last time out (2020)."
Georgia v Portugal - 20:00
Shots on our mind with Georgia in action
The Opta Stat:
"Across the first two matchdays of EURO 2024, Georgia faced more shots (49), more shots on target (20) and had a higher xG against figure (6.1) than any other side. However, Giorgi Mamardashvili made more saves (16) and had a higher xGoT prevented figure (+3.05) than any other goalkeeper in the first two matchdays, conceding just four goals (excl. own goals) despite facing an xGoT of 7.05."
Recommended bets
