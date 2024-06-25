Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Four bets from 11/10 to 11/2 on Tuesday

France on a long run without conceding

Ralf Rangnick's Austria are impressing

Denmark have been dominant over Serbia

England conceding more shots than they're attempting

England Superboost

Gareth Southgate's men have flown out of the blocks in both Group C encounters at Euro 2024, playing on the front foot from the first whistle and scoring early against both Serbia and Denmark.

We think England will start strongly again tonight, and because we like to play different, we're happy to pay out on another fast start for the Three Lions.

So if you fancy England to register at least one shot in the first 10 minutes against Slovenia this evening, then take advantage of our super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 1/41.25) now.

Recommended Bet Back England to have 1 or more shots in the first 10 minutes v Slovenia SBK 1/1

France v Poland - 17:00

Defensively sound The Opta Stat:



"France are currently on a run of 367 minutes without conceding a goal, having kept a clean sheet in each of their last four internationals. The last player to score against them was Chile's Darío Osorio in a friendly back in March." Recommended Bet Back France Win to Nil SBK 11/10

Netherlands v Austria - 17:00 Impressive Austria can win again The Opta Stat: "Following their 3-1 win over Poland last time out, Austria could win back-to-back games at a single major tournament (World Cup/EUROs) for the first time since the 1982 World Cup (1-0 v Chile, 2-0 v Algeria)." Recommended Bet Back Austria to Win & Both Teams to Score SBK 11/2

Denmark v Serbia - 20:00 Danish dominance The Opta Stat: "Denmark have won all three of their matches against Serbia since the latter had their independence restored in 2006 (8 goals for, 1 against). Denmark are looking to progress from the group stages of consecutive UEFA EURO tournaments for the first time. They won 4-1 against Russia on MD3 at EURO 2020, eventually reaching the semi-finals." Recommended Bet Back Denmark -1 to Win SBK 16/5

England v Slovenia - 20:00 Three Lions conceding plenty of shots The Opta Stat: "England have faced five more shots than they've attempted at EURO 2024 (17 shots, 22 faced). They have

failed to have more shots than their opponents in five of their last seven EURO group stages (1992, 2000,

2004, 2012, 2020), something that hasn't happened at any of their last seven World Cup group stage

appearances between 1998 and 2022." Recommended Bet Back Slovenia to have 10 Or More Shots SBK 7/4