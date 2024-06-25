Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Four bets from 11/10 to 11/2 on Tuesday
Mike Norman looks to the best Opta stats for day 12 of Euro 2024 to find four tips on Tuesday...
-
France on a long run without conceding
-
Ralf Rangnick's Austria are impressing
-
Denmark have been dominant over Serbia
-
England conceding more shots than they're attempting
-
-
England Superboost
Gareth Southgate's men have flown out of the blocks in both Group C encounters at Euro 2024, playing on the front foot from the first whistle and scoring early against both Serbia and Denmark.
We think England will start strongly again tonight, and because we like to play different, we're happy to pay out on another fast start for the Three Lions.
So if you fancy England to register at least one shot in the first 10 minutes against Slovenia this evening, then take advantage of our super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 1/41.25) now.
Defensively sound
The Opta Stat:
"France are currently on a run of 367 minutes without conceding a goal, having kept a clean sheet in each of their last four internationals. The last player to score against them was Chile's Darío Osorio in a friendly back in March."
Netherlands v Austria - 17:00
Impressive Austria can win again
The Opta Stat:
"Following their 3-1 win over Poland last time out, Austria could win back-to-back games at a single major tournament (World Cup/EUROs) for the first time since the 1982 World Cup (1-0 v Chile, 2-0 v Algeria)."
Denmark v Serbia - 20:00
Danish dominance
The Opta Stat:
"Denmark have won all three of their matches against Serbia since the latter had their independence restored in 2006 (8 goals for, 1 against). Denmark are looking to progress from the group stages of consecutive UEFA EURO tournaments for the first time. They won 4-1 against Russia on MD3 at EURO 2020, eventually reaching the semi-finals."
England v Slovenia - 20:00
Three Lions conceding plenty of shots
The Opta Stat:
"England have faced five more shots than they've attempted at EURO 2024 (17 shots, 22 faced). They have
failed to have more shots than their opponents in five of their last seven EURO group stages (1992, 2000,
2004, 2012, 2020), something that hasn't happened at any of their last seven World Cup group stage
appearances between 1998 and 2022."
Recommended bets
