Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back two stat bets on Tuesday priced at 11/4 & 6/1

Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella
Only Ukraine (25y 281) had a younger average age of their starting XI in the group stages of EURO 2024 than Türkiye (26y 170d)

Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta stats for Tuesday's round of 16 matches at Euro 2024 and picks out two tips.

Romania v Netherlands - 17:00

Chance the gutsy Romanian's

The Opta Stat:

"Netherlands were ahead for just 12 minutes and 27 seconds of matches in the group stage of this UEFA European Championship, the fewest of any side to qualify for the knockout stage, with only eliminated sides Czechia (7:20), Hungary (2:01) and Serbia (0:00) ahead for less among all sides in the group phase."

Recommended Bet

Back Romania to score first

SBK11/4

Austria v Turkey - 20:00

Play the assist in an open game

The Opta Stat:

"Türkiye's Ferdi Kadioglu created more chances from open play than any other player in the group stages of EURO 2024 (10), while only Mykola Matviienko (25) and Jérémy Doku (23) recorded more progressive carries of 10 metres or more than the full back (22)."

Recommended Bet

Back Ferdi Kadioglu to assist anytime

SBK6/1

England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

