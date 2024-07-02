Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back two stat bets on Tuesday priced at 11/4 & 6/1
Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta stats for Tuesday's round of 16 matches at Euro 2024 and picks out two tips.
-
Romania will be a tough task for Netherlands
-
Turkey defender is worth chancing at a big price
-
-
Romania v Netherlands - 17:00
Chance the gutsy Romanian's
The Opta Stat:
"Netherlands were ahead for just 12 minutes and 27 seconds of matches in the group stage of this UEFA European Championship, the fewest of any side to qualify for the knockout stage, with only eliminated sides Czechia (7:20), Hungary (2:01) and Serbia (0:00) ahead for less among all sides in the group phase."
Austria v Turkey - 20:00
Play the assist in an open game
The Opta Stat:
"Türkiye's Ferdi Kadioglu created more chances from open play than any other player in the group stages of EURO 2024 (10), while only Mykola Matviienko (25) and Jérémy Doku (23) recorded more progressive carries of 10 metres or more than the full back (22)."
England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next
