Opta Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 7/2 and 5/2 tips on day five

Ronaldo holds plenty of European Championship records

Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta facts for day five of Euro 2024 to find two tips on Tuesday.

Turkey v Georgia one to keep a watching brief

Hard to ignore Ronaldo on the biggest stage

Claim your fifth and final completely free Acca or Bet Builder here!

Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024 Turkiye v Georgia - 17:00 Back Turkey to come good The Opta Stat: "11 of Türkiye's 14 goals at the UEFA EURO have come after half-time. Indeed, 10 of those have come in the second half of matches, with Semih Sentürk scoring their other such goal in the second half of extra-time against Croatia in 2008 - the latest goal ever scored at the EURO (121:01)." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back draw/Turkey in the HT/FT market SBK 7/2 Portugal v Czechia - 20:00 Back Romelu to start with a bang The Opta Stat: "Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most games (25), most goals (14), joint-most assists on record (6 - since 1972) and most editions with at least one goal (5) at the UEFA EURO. The Portuguese international is also the European player with the most appearances at major tournaments, World Cup and EURO combined (47). Indeed, since 1972, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored/assisted twice as many goals as any other player at the UEFA EURO: 20 in total (14 goals, 6 assists). Michel Platini is second on 10 (9 goals, 1 assist)." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Cristiano Ronaldo to have 2 or more goal involvements SBK 5/2 Now head to our Euro 2024 HUB for more content on day five! Football Only Bettor: Euros Daily Podcast - listen here for Tuesday's tips!

Recommended bets

Claim your completely free Acca or Bet Builder! Available to new and existing customers. Betfair are giving you a completely free Acca or Bet Builder on each of the first five days of Euro 2024! Make sure you opt-in and find all the details here! T&Cs apply (value of free bet varies).

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.