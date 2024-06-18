Opta

Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 7/2 and 5/2 tips on day five

Portgual captan Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo holds plenty of European Championship records

Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta facts for day five of Euro 2024 to find two tips on Tuesday.

Turkiye v Georgia - 17:00

Back Turkey to come good

The Opta Stat:

"11 of Türkiye's 14 goals at the UEFA EURO have come after half-time. Indeed, 10 of those have come in the second half of matches, with Semih Sentürk scoring their other such goal in the second half of extra-time against Croatia in 2008 - the latest goal ever scored at the EURO (121:01)."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet

Back draw/Turkey in the HT/FT market

SBK7/2

Portugal v Czechia - 20:00

Back Romelu to start with a bang

The Opta Stat:

"Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most games (25), most goals (14), joint-most assists on record (6 - since 1972) and most editions with at least one goal (5) at the UEFA EURO. The Portuguese international is also the European player with the most appearances at major tournaments, World Cup and EURO combined (47). Indeed, since 1972, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored/assisted twice as many goals as any other player at the UEFA EURO: 20 in total (14 goals, 6 assists). Michel Platini is second on 10 (9 goals, 1 assist)."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet

Back Cristiano Ronaldo to have 2 or more goal involvements

SBK5/2

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

