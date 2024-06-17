Opta

Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 5/6, 11/4 and 9/2 tips on day four

Dortmund and Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzr
Marcel Sabitzer was involved in six goals in seven appearances during qualifying (4 goals, 2 assists), the most of any Austrian player

Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta facts for day three of Euro 2024 to find three tips on Sunday.

Romania v Ukraine - 14:00

Mudryk in the thick of it

The Opta Stat:

"Only three players committed more fouls in qualifying for the UEFA European Championships than Ukraine's Mykhailo Mudryk (18), conceding at least two fouls in each of his final five games of qualifying."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet

Back Mykhailo Mudryk to commit 2 or more fouls

SBK5/6

Belgium v Slovakia - 17:00

Back Romelu to start with a bang

The Opta Stat:

"Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's top scorer at major tournaments (WC + EURO), with 11 goals in 22 matches. He was the top scorer in the EURO 2024 qualification campaign, with 14 goals from eight games. Lukaku scored every 39 minutes on average and converted almost half of his shots (29)."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet

Back Romelu Lukaku to score 2 or more goals

SBK9/2

Austria v France - 20:00

Can we profit from bigger prices due to France's rating?

The Opta Stat:

"Marcel Sabitzer was involved in six goals in seven appearances during UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying (4 goals, 2 assists), the most of any Austrian player. Sabitzer also created the most big chances (4) and had the highest expected assists total (1.6) of any Austrian."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet

Back Marcel Sabitzer to score or assist

SBK11/4

Now head to our Euro 2024 HUB for more content on day four!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £40 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £40 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

England

Alan Shearer Exclusive: Phil Foden needs to play as number 10

  • Alan Shearer
Former England, Newcastle, Blackurn and Southampton striker Alan Shearer
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day Six Stat Pack: Lay Croatia, back Germany fouls and 9/2 scorer tip

  • Lewis Jones
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day Six Tips: Back Switzerland to beat Scotland on the Betfair Exchange

  • Jimmy The Punt
Scotland barely threatened in their opening game at Euro 2024 and Jimmy The Punt thinks things could get worse against Switzerland.

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Day Six Stat Pack: Lay Croatia, back Germany fouls and 9/2 scorer tip

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Day Six Tips: Back Switzerland to beat Scotland on the Betfair Exchange

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Croatia v Albania: 13/8 and 3/1 tips as Modric & co to return to their major tournament best

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Germany v Hungary: Wounded Magyars to show some fight

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 11/2 fouls Acca across Wednesday's three games

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Portugal Leave it late, 2 Turkish Delights & Wednesday Tips

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Mbappe bloodied, The Ronaldo Double & Tuesday Tips

  • Editor