Opta Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 5/6, 11/4 and 9/2 tips on day four

Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta facts for day three of Euro 2024 to find three tips on Sunday.

Mudryk wins fouls, but also commits them

Lukaku to show why he was a Golden Boot fancy

France are short, so who can we get onsire for Austria?

Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024 Romania v Ukraine - 14:00 Mudryk in the thick of it The Opta Stat: "Only three players committed more fouls in qualifying for the UEFA European Championships than Ukraine's Mykhailo Mudryk (18), conceding at least two fouls in each of his final five games of qualifying." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Mykhailo Mudryk to commit 2 or more fouls SBK 5/6 Belgium v Slovakia - 17:00 Back Romelu to start with a bang The Opta Stat: "Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's top scorer at major tournaments (WC + EURO), with 11 goals in 22 matches. He was the top scorer in the EURO 2024 qualification campaign, with 14 goals from eight games. Lukaku scored every 39 minutes on average and converted almost half of his shots (29)." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Romelu Lukaku to score 2 or more goals SBK 9/2 Austria v France - 20:00 Can we profit from bigger prices due to France's rating? The Opta Stat: "Marcel Sabitzer was involved in six goals in seven appearances during UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying (4 goals, 2 assists), the most of any Austrian player. Sabitzer also created the most big chances (4) and had the highest expected assists total (1.6) of any Austrian." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Marcel Sabitzer to score or assist SBK 11/4 Now head to our Euro 2024 HUB for more content on day four!

Recommended bets

